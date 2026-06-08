Two College Bats Connected to Nationals Ahead of MLB Draft

Tons of names have been linked to the Washington Nationals when it comes to who they might select with their first-round pick.

Certain prospects have been mentioned more often than others, as two-way prep star Jared Grindlinger continues to be highlighted in mock drafts as someone the Nationals might take at No. 11 overall. But since this is the first draft for Paul Toboni where he is in charge, it's not clear exactly who the president of baseball operations is going to select.

However, two new players were connected to Washington by Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, as the analyst wrote in his latest mock draft article, "Other names associated with Washington include [Drew] Burress, [Chris] Hacopian, [Justin] Lebron and Virginia outfielder A.J. Gracia."

That's not the first time Chris Hacopian and Justin Lebron have popped up when it comes to the Nationals. Hacopian, the advanced-hitting infielder from Texas A&M, is seen as a ready-made prospect who could be pushing for his major league debut in a few years. Lebron, the star infielder from Alabama, has some red flags. But he also might have the highest ceiling in this class if he can put everything together.

It will be interesting to see if either of those players are available by the time Washington picks. Callis has Hacopian going to the Athletics at No. 8, while he believes Lebron will fall to the Houston Astros at No. 17. But it's the mention of Drew Burress and A.J. Gracia that is something to note.

Drew Burress - Outfielder

Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Collegiate hitters have been rumored to be a potential target of Toboni and his front office with their first-round pick, so Burress is now firmly someone to monitor.

The Georgia Tech outfielder had another great year for the Yellowjackets, as he slashed .358/.473/.657 across 61 games with 16 home runs and 60 RBIs. That was his third straight season with double-digit homers, as he launched 25 in 2024 and 19 in 2025. And by drawing 49 walks compared to striking out 43 times this year, 2026 was also the third consecutive campaign where he pulled off that feat.

MLB Pipeline puts Burress at No. 7 on their big board, so having him fall to the Nationals at No. 11 would be seen as a steal. However, there are some questions about the ceiling of the 21-year-old since he's 5-foot-9, which is why he could slide on draft day.

But there's enough to like about Burress' hit tool and strong outfield arm that makes him a safe selection in the first round. So if he does fall to Washington when it's their turn to pick, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get drafted by the Nationals.

A.J. Gracia - Outfielder

Virginia outfielder A.J. Gracia | Doug Hood / USA TODAY NETWORK

As for Gracia, he would likely be considered a reach since he's ranked No. 17 on MLB Pipeline's big board and Callis doesn't have him getting selected until pick No. 26 by the Atlanta Braves.

Regardless, there is a lot to like about the University of Virginia outfielder. Across his three collegiate seasons -- the first two of which were spent at Duke -- he recorded a slash line of .317/.459/.583. He also drew 152 walks compared to 129 strikeouts in 176 games played, and he's had 14 or more home runs in every single year. Defensively, some evaluators think the 6-foot-3 slugger can stick in center field. But if does need to get pushed to the corners, his arm is good enough that he can be an everyday player in right or left.

It doesn't seem like Toboni would draft Gracia at No. 11 considering all the other high-ceiling players who could still be available. However, if the players at the top of his board are gone by the time it's their turn to pick, then Gracia could be someone he selects based on the information from Callis.