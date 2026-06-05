'It Would Be a Surprise' If Nationals Promoted Abimelec Ortiz Before All-Star Break

The Washington Nationals have outperformed expectations so far this season, but during their sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins from June 1-3, it was clear that there are holes across this roster that could cause this young group to slide the deeper into the campaign they go.

One area that likely will need to be addressed at some point is their bench. Following solid starts to the season, both Jose Tena and Jorbit Vivas have cooled off at the plate, and that has created an issue for manager Blake Butera as he tries to play matchups late in ballgames.

There are two prime candidates for a promotion right how: infielder Seaver King and first baseman Abimelec Oritz. The former just arrived in Triple-A, so the likelihood that he gets sent to The Show anytime soon seems slim. But Ortiz got red-hot in May, and because he played Triple-A ball last year, he is starting to be circled by some in the fan base as a prospect who should get called up.

First Half Promotion for Abimelec Ortiz Is Unlikely

Washington Nationals prospect Abimelec Ortiz | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

However, per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), that doesn't seem to be in the cards during the first half of the season. The team is high on the lefty slugger, who was acquired as a key part of the MacKenzie Gore blockbuster this winter, so they want him to continue getting everyday reps in the minors. Because of that, the insider stated, "... it would be a surprise if the team promoted him before the All-Star Break, according to a person familiar with the team’s thinking."

While that might be disappointing as Tena and Vivas struggle, that line of thinking is best for the long run when it comes to Ortiz and this franchise as a whole. The main reason for hiring Paul Toboni to lead this front office was to create a bright future, and he's not going to sacrifice that because this group had a good couple of months to start the 2026 season.

That doesn't mean Ortiz won't get called up for his major league debut at some point, though. In fact, there's a good chance he's starting games for Washington at first base by the time the year is over. But for those fans who want to see the slugging top prospect on the Nationals big league roster right now, it doesn't appear like that is going to happen prior to the All-Star break barring a rash of injuries.