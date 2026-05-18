Nationals Top Prospect One Step Away From Majors After Triple-A Promotion

It felt like only a matter of time before the Washington Nationals made this decision, but after a strong start to the season that now has him in the top 100 of prospects in baseball, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reported that Seaver King will be promoted to Triple-A Rochester.

Selected No. 10 overall in the 2024 draft, there were a lot of expectations for what the collegiate star could do when he became a professional. But things were disappointing out of the gates, as he struggled mightily last year during his first full minor league season. It took a conversation with elite Detroit Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle at the Arizona Fall League to get things back on track, and he has not slowed down since.

Following a breakout performance during that showcase event, King carried that over into spring training. Then, at the Double-A level to start the 2026 campaign, he slashed .336/.427/.562 with five home runs, 10 doubles, three triples and 27 RBIs across 35 games. Now, the No. 8-ranked prospect in the Nationals' pipeline is one step away from getting called up to the bigs following his promotion to Rochester.

Seaver King Now Looks Like Piece of the Nationals' Future

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During King's struggles last year, there was real concern that he might not live up to his pre-draft hype. While he showcased that he could defend at a high level, his below average wRC+ combined with a 21.1% strike out rate and 5.8% walk rate were causes for concern. However, this season, he has completely changed the trajectory of his career.

Going back to what allowed him to succeed in college, he has walked 13.3% of the time and has made much better swing decisions. That has allowed him to flourish at the plate, as King posted a wRC+ of 160 in Double-A compared to the mark of 88 he had last year.

With the future of CJ Abrams in question based on the possibility of Washington dealing him ahead of the trade deadline or in the coming offseason, having King get experience against Triple-A pitchers in the first half of this campaign will be huge for his growth and development since he could be the long-term replacement for Abrams if and when that time comes.

Domino Effect of Promotions Could Also Be Coming

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

King isn't the only prospect who has lit it up on the farm this year, though. Other position players like Devin Fitz-Gerald, Ronny Cruz and Yeremy Cabrera have become true breakout stars, too, as the latter two also earned their own promotions in the early stages of the season. But while that quartet has gotten most of the attention when it comes to this pipeline, there are others who have performed well and could be in for a promotion following King's move to Rochester.

The first one is Fitz-Gerald. He has dominated High-A, and with King now moving on from Double-A, the 20-year-old who was acquired in the MacKenzie Gore trade seems like the leading candidate to backfill that opening. If that happens, then keep an eye on Luke Dickerson getting promoted to High-A since he's played well with Single-A Fredericksburg. Because, in addition to his impressive performance, with Gavin Fien now back from injury, there is a logjam in the infield at that affiliate level.

It goes without saying that this is a great sign for the Nationals. And with King getting sent to Triple-A, he could be making his debut in The Show sooner rather than later if he continues to perform well.