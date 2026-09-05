Jack Sinclair Becomes Latest Under-the-Radar Nationals Bullpen Arm to Impress

Ahead of series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Washington Nationals announced that another one of their minor league pitchers was set to make his major league debut.

This time, after the likes of Erik Tolman, Jared Simpson, Jackson Kent and Luis Perales debuted, it was right-hander Jack Sinclair's turn. And just like his fellow bullpen mates Tolman and Simpson before him, Sinclair impressed during his outing.

Facing a Dodgers lineup that is littered with All-Stars and future Hall of Famers, the 27-year-old former 16th-round pick did not shy away from his opportunity with a hitless inning of work where he flashed some noticeable tools.

Jack Sinclair, Erik Tolman, Luis Perales Bring Big-Time Stuff to Pitching Staff

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Erik Tolman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sinclair had an average fastball velocity of 97.3 mph. He paired that with a sweeper that generated a TJStuff+ rating of 108 after it induced whiffs 33.3% of the time. And it was the latest example of a reliever who the Nationals had recently called up having big-time stuff.

Tolman, who impressed during Washington's 10-game homestand, possesses an average fastball velocity of 97.2 mph. His TJStuff+ rating is 105, as he pairs his heater with a high-end slider and change up that has made him effective against both righties and lefties. And despite Perales' struggles since he's arrived in The Show, he has flashed his elite tools with an average fastball velocity of 99.5 mph and a TJStuff+ rating of 109.

That is a great sign for the Nationals going forward.

Their staff has been lacking top-end stuff, and that's one of the reasons why they have been one of the worst units across the majors the past few years. President of baseball operations Paul Toboni preached patience when it came to having an improved pitching staff at the big league level. But following the promotions of Sinclair, Tolman and Perales, it's clear that upgrades have arrived.

Even the most recent promotions who currently don't grade out above average in TJStuff+ -- Simpson at 99 and Kent at 96 -- have provided some promise. Simpson threw three hitless innings in his MLB debut with three strikeouts and no walks, and Kent has flashed some back-end starter potential even amidst the growing pains he's experienced against major league hitters.

The hope is that this final month will provide a runway for Washington's young pitchers to get reps in the bigs, which will help them over the course of the offseason so they can be factors for this bullpen as soon as 2027.

The Nationals have been lacking high-end stuff in their pitching staff. But it appears like some of their newest faces will provide that. Now, it's all about helping them reach their ceilings.