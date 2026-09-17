Josiah Gray Is Back in MLB After Nationals Reinstate Him From Injured List

The Washington Nationals are getting an opportunity to evaluate another pitching option before the end of the season, and this one is a familiar name.

On Thursday, the Nationals announced that right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. That was the corresponding move following outfielder Andrew Pinckney getting optioned back to Triple-A Rochester following Wednesday's game. Washington also requested unconditional release waivers on right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills as part of this move.

The headlining news is Gray's return. The last time he pitched in a major league game was on April 4 back in 2024, as he underwent Tommy John surgery that year that caused him to miss all of 2025. And then, ahead of this season, he suffered a flexor strain that forced him to be on the shelf for the majority of this year, as well.

Nationals Planning to Use Josiah Gray Out of Bullpen

Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The plan is to use the right-hander out of the bullpen, but whether that's in long relief or as a one-inning man isn't clear. But upon his activation, he's fully going to be available for manager Blake Butera, which will allow Washington to assess where he is after such a long absence.

Of course, how Gray does when he steps back onto the MLB mound for the first time in over two years is anyone's guess. During spring training this year, he was still being used as a starter, although his two outings only produced 4 2/3 innings of work since he was getting ramped up. However, what took place during his rehab assignment should offer some hope that he can at least find some success in his new relief role.

Gray began his rehab assignment with Single-A Fredericksburg on Aug. 18 before getting sent to High-A Wilmington seven days later. Then, he moved up to Double-A Harrisburg on Sept. 2 before he was elevated to Triple-A Rochester on Sept. 9.

During that span, Gray posted an ERA of 3.00 across 11 appearances out of the bullpen. He had eight strikeouts to four walks over 12 innings pitched, and he held opponents to a batting average against of .200. The most positive development during his rehab assignment was the fact that he threw a combined 5 2/3 scoreless innings at the Double- and Triple-A levels where he didn't allow a single hit across three appearances at each of those affiliates.

Regardless of what takes place whenever Gray returns to the big league mound, it will be great to see him out there again. And with another year of club control remaining for next season, a strong showing to finish this campaign could result in him securing a roster spot for 2027.