The Washington Nationals have made their first major league signing of the offseason.

After previously handing out minor league deals, claiming players off the waiver wire and making some trades, they are set to bring in an established big league player. Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report that the Nationals and left-handed reliever A.J. Puk agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Puk missed all of 2026 due to a shoulder injury he suffered when trying to return from Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2025 which caused him to make just nine appearances that season after he was a standout reliever for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.

Nationals Start to Bolster Their Bullpen

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher A.J. Puk | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bullpen was something Washington needed to address after they set the MLB record for most blown saves this past season. And while Puk is coming off an extended absence, he does give the team an established big league reliever with a career ERA of 3.53 over 212 appearances (four starts) and 227 innings pitched.

Ideally, Puk won't be the only notable acquisition the Nationals make this winter. While the 31-year-old is a nice piece, it's unclear how he's going to perform after pitching in only five MLB games the past two seasons. Add in the fact that he dealt with serious injuries before he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2025, including Tommy John in 2018 and a season-ending shoulder surgery in 2020, and it would be a mistake to think that the addition of Puk will fix all of this bullpen's issues.

Still, on paper, this is a savvy move by president of baseball operations Paul Toboni. Puk is a clear buy-low candidate this winter who can outplay his $5 million value by putting together a bounce-back performance. And with spending expected to be tight this offseason once again, Washington has to hope that Puk returns to his previous form so he can be an impact arm for them in 2027.

It should be noted that Puk has quite the pedigree, even if his MLB career has been underwhelming. Previously the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016, Puk was a big-time prospect who has been held back by injuries. Because, when healthy, he's been a high-end reliever. From 2022-24, he had three straight seasons where he finished with an ERA under 4.00. Across 194 1/3 innings during that time, he posted a 3.38 ERA with 242 strikeouts to 64 walks.

If that's the version the Nationals get in 2027, this will be a massive signing for them. And for just $5 million, this is a low-level risk that is worth taking.