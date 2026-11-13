Don't Expect Nationals to Pursue High-Priced Relievers This Offseason

Everyone is on the same page within the Washington Nationals organization: they need to improve the pitching staff ahead of the 2027 season.

Armed with an underwhelming starting rotation beyond newly-established ace Cade Cavalli and a bullpen that just blew the most saves in Major League Baseball history, upgrading both units are at the top of the list when it comes to what needs to be accomplished this winter.

But how they go about doing that is a bit murky at this time.

While the purse strings are expected to be loosened this offseason by Mark Lerner and the rest of the ownership group, that doesn't mean the Nationals are going to be top spenders all of a sudden. Because of that, don't expect this organization to make a splash when it comes to bringing in high-priced bullpen arms.

Nationals Not Expected to Sign Expensive Relievers

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"... relievers who command multiple years and significant money are probably off the table," reported Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic.

Perhaps that shouldn't come as a surprise, even if it is disappointing. Not only has Lerner proven that he is hesitant to spend money, but president of baseball operations Paul Toboni comes from an analytical background where saddling themselves to high-priced relievers is rare. And that's even when he was part of the Boston Red Sox organization, which has the money to spend on just about any free agent they want to land.

So what does that mean for Washington when it comes to their ability to bring in upgrades?

It sounds like the strategy is going to be largely the same as last year, with the waiver wire being used to create depth, while they also bring in veteran arms on short-term contracts. If that sounds underwhelming, it's hard to disagree. But the difference this time around is that there were multiple young players who flashed high-end potential coming down the final stretches of the 2026 season. Whether those players like Erik Tolman, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Sinclair and others can be staples in this bullpen remains to be seen. But there are at least more options the Nationals can turn to.

Beyond the waiver wire, trades will always be something to keep an eye on. Toboni has shown that he's not afraid to make a deal, and depending on who is dangled this offseason, he could land a big fish that way.

Things are still in the early stages of the offseason, so how the Nationals will operate is still a bit cloudy. However, at the very least, it seems like high-priced relievers can be crossed off the list when it comes to possible targets.