The Washington Nationals made two pitching moves on Monday.

Three days after they non-tendered Jared Simpson on Nov. 20, the team announced they brought him back on a minor league deal. The left-hander will also get an invite to their MLB spring training camp, where he could find himself in the mix for a bullpen spot.

Simpson, who made his big league debut this past season, was one of three players who were non-tendered by the Nationals ahead of the deadline. Former All-Star pitcher Josiah Gray was the headliner out of that group, with former top prospect Carson Palmquist also getting cut.

Bringing back these non-tendered players was always an option for Washington despite their decision to initially move on from them. And now Simpson will have another opportunity to become a key component of this relief staff in 2027.

Nationals Give Jared Simpson Another Shot After Intriguing 2026 Showing

Washington Nationals pitcher Jared Simpson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 26-year-old struggled at the major league level this past season, as he gave up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of work across his four appearances (one start). Control issues were the main cause of his struggles, as Simpson walked seven batters and only struck out four. But if he can find the strike zone with more consistency, there is some upside to the lefty based on what he showed in the minors throughout the 2026 campaign.

Simpson posted a 2.30 ERA over 44 total appearances (10 starts) across the Double- and Triple-A levels. His numbers at the two affiliates were pretty similar, too, as he had an ERA of 2.04 across 33 outings (three starts) with Harrisburg, and an ERA of 2.84 across 11 outings (seven starts) with Rochester. He also showed much better control with just 38 walks during those 58 2/3 innings, and he also flashed strikeout upside with 73 K's.

While Simpson doesn't have big-time stuff -- TJStats had his tjStuff+ figure at 100 during his time with Triple-A Rochester -- there are some tools there if he can become a more consistent strike thrower. And with him returning on a minor league deal, this is a low-risk move by Washington that could result in them having a solid left-handed reliever at some point during the 2027 season.

Nationals Sign Marc Church to Deal

Grey Texas Rangers hat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing back Simpson wasn't the only move the Nationals made on Monday.

They also signed right-handed pitcher Marc Church to a minor league contract. He earned an invite to their major league spring training camp, as well, but the 25-year-old is still much closer to a project than he is to pitching meaningful innings in the MLB.

That's because he put up an ERA of 6.82 across 30 appearances with the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate this past season. He also has command issues, with 24 walks issued in 31 2/3 innings of action. However, he has some intriguing tools with an average fastball velocity sitting around the 96 mph range and a tjStuff+ rating of 102.

Washington is taking a flier on Church, and this is another low-risk move that will bring in a different set of arms to vie for a spot in the bullpen.