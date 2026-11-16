Nationals Among Teams Linked to High-End Reliever A.J. Minter

Free agents across Major League Baseball are starting to find their next homes, even with the looming lockout threatening the 2027 season. However, the Washington Nationals have yet to bring in a notable addition as of yet.

That could change soon, though.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Nationals are "among the teams" interested in signing left-handed reliever A.J. Minter, who is coming off an excellent year in 2026 where he posted an ERA of 2.56 across 46 appearances with the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins. This report comes after some information was revealed that Washington likely wouldn't hand out high-priced contracts to any bullpen arms this winter.

But based on the other teams that are also eyeing Minter, the Nationals will have to change that line of thinking if they want to bring in the impact lefty.

Nationals Will Have to Outduel Top Spenders for A.J. Minter

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Morosi, the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals also have interest in Minter. The Blue Jays and Phillies are not shy about spending money with two of the biggest payrolls in baseball. And while the Rangers are trying to shrink theirs, they will still be competitive when it comes to landing top tier free agents.

Knowing that, Washington would have to be aggressive financially when it comes to actually landing Minter. He is one of the top relievers available this winter, and adding in the fact that he's left-handed will make him even more coveted.

Of course, I believe Minter is someone the Nationals should prioritize signing this offseason. He was one of the three left-handed relievers who I highlighted as players Washington should have at the top of their free agency board. But with Spotrac putting his market value at around $7.4 million per year, it wouldn't be surprising to see Minter ink a multi-year pact at over $10 million per season based on Toronto and Philadelphia having interest in him.

Do the Nationals have the appetite to spend that kind of money on one reliever? Right now, it doesn't seem like it based on the reporting that has come out. But it is a positive that someone who's plugged in like Morosi is saying Washington is interested in someone as coveted as Minter.

As always, this situation will be something to monitor. There's no doubt that landing Minter would be a massive move made by this regime, as adding someone with a career 3.15 ERA across 445 outings and 405 1/3 innings pitched in The Show would be huge to stabilize their bullpen unit.