Another key date of this year's offseason came and went on Friday, as that was the date that teams around Major League Baseball had to decide if they were going to tender players a contract or not. And for the Washington Nationals, that meant some more 40-man roster movement.

While it was already known that right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray and left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist were designated for assignment as part of the moves that protected top 30 prospects Travis Sykora, Jarlin Susana and Alejandro Rosario from the impending Rule 5 Draft, the Nationals took it a step further on Friday.

Per an announcement from the team, both Gray and Palmquist were non-tendered contracts. Left-handed pitcher Jared Simpson, who made his MLB debut on Sept. 1 this past season, was also non-tendered.

Nationals Officially Cut Bait With Josiah Gray

Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the surprise of Washington parting ways with Gray happened a few days ago when he was DFA'd, the fact that he was also non-tendered makes it official that the Nationals are ready to move on from the former headliner of the Trea Turner and Max Scherzer return package.

Gray's best year came in 2023 when he was an All-Star and finished with a 3.91 ERA across 30 starts. His 109 ERA+ was the best of his career, and it seemed like the former top prospect had finally turned the corner. However, after two starts the following season, he suffered a UCL injury that caused him to undergo Tommy John surgery. And it took him until Sept. 18 of the 2026 campaign until he returned to the major league mound.

Counting on Gray to pitch meaningful innings was a big ask, and it seems like it was something Paul Toboni and his front office didn't want to do. Still, the fact that a well-liked clubhouse member was let go when there are questions marks across the pitching staff was a surprise.

The Nationals could bring him back at some point on a different deal if they choose to do so. But every team around the league will have the opportunity to sign him now that he was non-tendered.

Nationals Tender Contracts to Their Other Unsigned Players

Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington also announced that every other unsigned player on their 40-man roster was tendered a contract. The headliners out of that group are Jake Irvin, Jake Bird and CJ Abrams.

Abrams is a no-brainer. Under club control for two more seasons, the team is working on extending their star infielder. Whether or not the two sides will need to have an arbitration hearing -- like the team and Cade Cavalli did last year -- remains to be seen. But tendering Abrams a contract was never in doubt.

That wasn't the case for Bird or Irvin, though. Both were seen as possible non-tender candidates, with Bird underwhelming after he was acquired from the New York Yankees in the Luis Garcia Jr. trade despite him posting a 3.24 ERA and 138 ERA+ over his eight outings with 10 strikeouts to two walks over 8 2/3 innings pitched.

As for Irvin, he struggled again in 2026 with a 5.48 ERA. This is the second possible non-tender situation he survived, as last year he was seen as a prime candidate to get cut following the 5.70 ERA he put up over 33 starts during the 2025 season. But the Nationals, once again, decided to hold onto him ahead of the deadline.

Whether that changes or not at a later date remains to be seen.