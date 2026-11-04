Nationals Will Reportedly 'Attempt to Extend' James Wood, CJ Abrams

All eyes are going to be on what Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni has planned this winter for what is shaping up to be a crucial offseason.

While Toboni was at the helm last winter following his hiring, he decided to use 2026 as a long-term evaluation period to assess what he had on the major league roster and across the entire organization. Because of that, multiple changes are expected to take place this time around, and that got started early when the Nationals made multiple cuts to shrink their 40-man roster.

As far as long-term plans go, something just about every fan wants to see is the cornerstones of this franchise getting locked into lengthy contract extensions to keep them in the nation's capital for the foreseeable future. That took place with staff ace Cade Cavalli, and according to former general manager Jim Bowden, Washington will try to do that with two of their other elite players.

Nationals Will Try to Extend James Wood, CJ Abrams This Offseason

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams outfielder James Wood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They'll also attempt to extend their young stars such as James Wood and Abrams, but at the same time will listen to trade inquiries on all their players as they continue to build for the long term," Bowden wrote for The Athletic (subscription required).

There is a lot to unpack in that statement.

First, what should stand out is the fact that extension talks are expected come for both players this winter. CJ Abrams was someone the Nationals tried to lock up in the past, although that was under a previous regime. James Wood will be tricky since he's represented by superagent Scott Boras, who's notorious for wanting his players to hit the open market. But it's not out of the question that something could get worked out between the two sides.

Just how serious those "attempts" are going to be isn't clear. The Nationals were able to finalize something with Cavalli pretty quickly, which is a good sign that Toboni and his front office can close the deal when it's crunch time. But the circumstances surrounding both Abams and Wood are different, especially when it comes to their respective profiles, their standing in the league, and what they should be able to get on the open market.

Still, the fact that Washington might seriously try to extend both of these young, superstar-level players is a great sign about the direction this franchise is heading when it comes to being serious about competing in the Major League Baseball landscape.

As for the part about listening to trades, that shouldn't surprise anyone. Abrams is a clear trade candidate, and that becomes even more true if he and his representatives balk at extension talks. Wood seems untouchable, so the possibility that he gets moved shouldn't concern a single person in the fanbase. However, it's always wise to at least listen to what others have to say, even if the phone call ends in a quick hang-up.

Overall, this information from Bowden is positive. Whether or not something actually gets finalized between the Nationals, Wood and Abrams remains to be seen. But this is a step in the right direction.