Nov. 17 was the deadline for teams across Major League Baseball to add eligible players to their 40-man rosters to protect them from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft in December, and because of that, the Washington Nationals had to make some tough decisions.

While who they needed to protect was a no-brainer, the fact they had to make multiple moves created a complicated situation. And based on the choices that president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and his front office made, it's clear this Nationals organization is looking towards the future.

Below are the moves Washington made, and what that means for the team moving forward.

Jarlin Susana, Travis Sykora, Alejandro Rosario Get Added to 40-Man Roster

Washington Nationals pitcher Jarlin Susana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals decided to add a trio of top pitching prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. While it's unclear if that will actually take place -- the last time there was a lockout, it didn't -- Washington did not want to risk losing Jarlin Susana, Travis Sykora or Alejandro Rosario for nothing in case it does.

Like stated above, the decision to protect these three was an easy choice to make.

MLB Pipeline ranks Sykora as Washington's No. 2 prospect and No. 48 overall in baseball. That's even with him missing all of 2026 due to Tommy John surgery, which shows just how high his ceiling is considered to be. Susana is coming off a Pitcher of the Year Award at the Arizona Fall League this year. And after missing substantial time throughout the 2026 season due to lat surgery he underwent this past winter, the flamethrowing right-hander still showcased his elite fastball and off-speed stuff.

As for Rosario, he was a bit more complicated of a situation. He, too, underwent Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss all of 2026. But unlike Sykora, Rosario hasn't pitched since 2024. And it's not clear if he'll even pitch again next year, which could have made him a prime candidate to keep him off the 40-man rorster and risk being taken in the Rule 5 Draft. However, Toboni and the Nationals value the righty, as he was a headliner in the return package from the Texas Rangers in exchange for MacKenzie Gore. So they decided to protect him, just in case other teams had interest.

The Nationals have been in search of top-tier arms for a while. And depending on how Sykora and Rosario look when they return to the mound, Washington might have found that in this trio. Because of that, it shouldn't be a surprise that they were added to the 40-man roster.

Josiah Gray Headlines List of DFA's

Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But to make room for the additions of Susana, Sykora and Rosario, some players needed to be cut. And one of the headliners who was designated for assignment was fan favorite pitcher Josiah Gray.

Gray, who worked his way back to the mound to finish the 2026 season after an extended absence due to his own Tommy John surgery and recovery, was DFA'd alongside right-handers Gus Varland and Braxton Roxby, and left-hander Carson Palmquist.

Roxby was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 29, so his tenure seemingly has ended before he even suited up for the Nationals. Based on what Toboni did last year with the waiver wire, that isn't too much of a surprise. But cutting bait with Varland and Palmquist, who made 45 combined appearances and threw 49 1/3 innings, is notable considering this bullpen unit is still unsettled. While Varland and Palmquist didn't blow anyone away with their ERAs of 6.55 and 7.11, respectively, they are still veteran arms who Washington decided to move on from.

But the biggest bit of news is the fact that Gray is now no longer part of this ballclub.

He was the longest-tenured player on the team and did tons of notable work in the community. He was also a favorite in the clubhouse, and his presence is going to be missed if he doesn't return on a different type of deal.

Nationals Claimed Lefty Pitcher Philip Abner Off Waivers

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Philip Abner | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Part of the moves Washington made on Tuesday was to claim left-handed pitcher Philip Abner off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

The 24-year-old began the 2026 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He rode the rollercoaster of promotions and demotions, and he ended up with an ERA of 6.28 across eight big league appearances for the Diamondbacks. They eventually DFA'd him on Aug. 16, and that allowed the Giants to claim him off waivers. He appeared in five games for them, where he posted an ERA of 9.64.

While Abner's MLB statistics are underwhelming, he does own a career 3.28 minor league ERA across 119 appearances (two starts) and 137 innings pitched. He's struck out 157 batters and has walked just 44, so it'll be interesting to see if the Nationals can unlock that production out of the former sixth-round pick in The Show.

All in all, it was a busy day for Washington when it came to making roster moves. And it's one that was done with eyes on the future.