Nationals Fans Should Be Ecstatic About These Farm System Developments

After a brutal stretch of play that put a damper on an otherwise positive season, the Washington Nationals have found their groove a bit.

They swept the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game set this past weekend, and then, on Tuesday, Daylen Lile's clutch pinch-hit three-run homer resulted in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to extend their winning streak to four.

Finishing the year on a high note is the goal of this organization, and it seems like the players have now bought into that mentality. That bodes well for what could take place in the near future at the major league level, but what has occurred down on the farm this season for the Nationals is what should really excite this fanbase heading into next year.

Nationals See Massive Improvements in Results Across Every Affiliate Level

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera shakes hands with president of baseball operations Paul Toboni | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), did a massive deep dive into everything related to Washington's pipeline this season.

With president of baseball operations Paul Toboni having a developmental background, he put a ton of focus on that aspect of the organization in Year 1 of his tenure. And based on the early results that came out of this season, it seems like that was a smashing success.

Per Nusbaum, the Nationals' Class A through Triple-A affiliates had the best year-over-year improvements in key categories like winning percentage, home run rate, wRC+, strikeout rate for pitchers and ERA as a staff. They also had the fourth-best improvement in BB/K rate.

No farm system has improved more over the last year than the Washington Nationals.



I spent the season finding out how they did it and what comes next. Inside the overhaul, free to read: https://t.co/OxNRwEBeVJ pic.twitter.com/j9HBfyHutd — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) September 16, 2026

It goes without saying that this is a massive development, and it should be a positive indicator of what's to come under the leadership of Toboni and his front office as they implement even more of their philosophy going forward. With the talent level also improved in their pipeline based on updated farm system rankings, Washington is starting to give themselves a strong foundation to build upon as they try to push themselves out of this rebuilding phase.

But what exactly has been the reason for this monstrous year-over-year improvement on the farm? Well, simply put, Toboni has ushered in an updated mentality that teams across the majors were doing a long time ago.

Nationals Have Stopped Organizational Infighting

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As was reported this past winter when Toboni was first implementing what he wanted under his leadership, the Nationals brought in new technology that brought them further into the modern age. They also altered some of the pregame work that had been taking place across the board, and new coaches more familiar with the modern game of baseball were hired, as well.

However, Nusbaum reported something that Washington did that might have been the true key to the success that took place in the minors this year: they cut out the infighting.

Last year, there was a lot of finger-pointing about why former first-round pick Seaver King -- who is now a consensus top 100 prospect -- was struggling. He kept getting differing input about his swing from different people across the organization, which led to him having a disappointing performance.

Now, that is no longer the case. There are clear directions in place regarding how the Nationals want their players to train, perform and act. That uniformity is the standard no matter where a player is located, whether that's in Fredericksburg at the start of their professional careers or in nation's capital starring in The Show or waiting for their call in Rochester.

So, while there is a still a ways to go before this franchise is back competing for championships or division titles, what has taken place down on the farm this year is exciting. And it shows that this organization is headed in the right direction for the first time in a while.