Nationals Listed as Possible Landing Spot for Recent World Series Champion

The Washington Nationals will go after pitchers this offseason, but who exactly they have at the top of their board isn't clear at the moment.

Whales like two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and elite left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon might be out of their price range. But with the checkbook expected to be more open this winter, president of baseball operations Paul Toboni could wade in some deeper waters this time around. And with a solid crop of pitchers now on the open market, the Nationals should have their sights set on improving both their rotation and bullpen.

Someone Mike Axisa of CBS Sports believes Washington will pursue this offseason is newly minted World Series champion Dustin May.

Dustin May Tabbed as Nationals Free Agent Target

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"... the combination of age and high-octane stuff makes him a nice upside play on a short-term contract, particularly for a rebuilding team that is willing to run him out there every fifth day regardless of results," Axisa wrote about May.

That fits the Nationals to a tee, and it wouldn't be surprising to see this front office go after May when factoring in that Toboni was with the Boston Red Sox when they acquired May from the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline in 2025.

Beyond that, the 29-year-old also continues to have a fascinating profile. After coming back in 2025 following undergoing Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss all of 2024, May has had his struggles. In fact, he hasn't posted an ERA under 4.50 in back-to-back seasons. However, he was above average in Stuff+ this past campaign with a figure of 102, and he pitched meaningful innings for the Brewers on their way to winning the World Series.

May is not going to transform this rotation, but he would be a huge addition for this rotation behind Cade Cavalli if the Nationals can help him get back to his pre-Tommy John surgery form. Of course, that is easier said than done. Milwaukee and their well regarded pitching lab couldn't fully unlock May after they acquired him ahead of this year's deadline. He posted a 5.65 ERA across 10 starts with them in the regular season, and he didn't improve upon that in the playoffs with a 5.73 ERA over five appearances (two starts).

Still, May would be a better pitcher than Washington who has rolled with each of the last few years. And because he still hasn't fully turned the corner in his career, he should be willing to accept a short-term deal that will allow him to be a full-time starting pitcher at the major league level.

Keep an eye on the Nationals when it comes to May. The fit is a good one, and he fits the profile of what Toboni and his front office are targeting.