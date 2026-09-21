Nationals Set to Get Key Pitcher Back for Series Opener Against Tigers

The Washington Nationals weren't able to secure a sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Their much-maligned bullpen blew another lead and save opportunity, which resulted in a 5-3 loss. However, this has still been a positive stretch for the Nationals, as they put a tough spell behind them and bounced back to win six out of their last seven entering Sunday's contest.

Now, as Washington tries to keep their momentum going against a disappointing Detroit Tigers team, they are set to get back a key member of their pitcher staff back after he has been on the shelf for almost two years.

DJ Herz Set to Start Monday's Game

Washington Nationals pitcher DJ Herz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, the team announced that left-handed pitcher DJ Herz will start Monday's series opener against the Tigers.

Herz, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, flashed during the 2024 season with a 4.16 ERA across 19 starts where he had 106 strikeouts and 36 walks over 88 2/3 innings pitched. He looked poised to be an impactful part of the rotation heading into 2025, but he suffered an elbow injury that caused him to undergo Tommy John surgery.

The last time the left-hander pitched in an MLB game was on Sept. 25 in 2024, so when he steps onto the mound on Monday, Sept. 21, it will mark almost two years since he's thrown in a big league game. Naturally, there are question marks regarding how he'll look after such a long layoff. And following a tough showing across four Triple-A outings -- eight earned runs allowed on 12 hits over 13 innings for a 5.54 ERA -- Nationals fans shouldn't expect him to dominate.

Still, Herz could be a key piece of the puzzle heading into the 2027 season. With Cade Cavalli locked into the ace role -- especially after signing an extension -- the organization is trying to figure out who else is going to be in that starting five. Left-hander Andrew Alvarez has made his case. Fellow lefty Connelly Early will likely slot in there if he's healthy. That leaves two other spots up for grabs, which Herz will be in the mix for throughout the winter and during spring training.

But first thing's first, he has to make his scheduled start on Monday. And once that happens, the Nationals will be able to further assess how he fits into the mix going forward.