Nationals Officially Tie Major League Baseball History During Sweep Against Dodgers

When the Washington Nationals went out west for their six-game road trip, everyone knew they would have their hands full.

Set to face the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers -- even amidst their recent slide -- the talent mismatch on paper was apparent. And unfortunately for the Nationals, things played out in the way that was expected, as they were swept by the Dodgers.

Losing three straight in Los Angeles isn't the worst thing in the world for a team like Washington at this stage of the season. However, it's the way they lost that was frustrating.

Nationals Tie MLB Record for Most Blown Saves in a Season

Washington Nationals pitcher Will Dion | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals blew two saves across this three-game set, and they came on back-to-back nights. During Saturday's contest, it was right-hander Clayton Beeter who gave up a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. And on Sunday, it was left-hander Will Dion who gave up a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Beeter's blown save put Washington one back from the major league record of 37, and Dion's tied it.

For much of the season, it felt like a forgone conclusion that the Nationals were going to set the MLB record for the most blown saves. They coughed up so many games in the first half of the year that this was something that was circled coming out of the All-Star break. There was some hope that a new group of bullpen arms would fortify things so that the 2024 Chicago White Sox would continue to stand alone at the top of the record book. But alas, that was not to be.

16 pitchers have been credited with a blown save this season for Washington. Beeter has blown the most with seven, although he's also had the most opportunities (19) and the most completed saves (12). Still, the relief staff was a clear weakness coming into the year, and that has reared its ugly head in a major way throughout the season.

While the Nationals weren't expected to make the playoffs this year, they might have been in the postseason picture if they had just held onto even half of their leads since that would have given them a record of 85-60. That would have put them at the top of the NL wild card and competing with the Atlanta Braves for the NL East crown. If only a quarter of those 37 blown saves didn't take place, then they would have a record of 76-69, which would put them in the final NL wild card position.

But that's not how things played out. And now, with 17 games remaining in the 2026 campaign, the hope is that Washington will avoid blowing another save so they don't secure an unwanted MLB record all to themselves.

Unfortunately, based on the way things have gone this year, there isn't much hope that they'll accomplish that.