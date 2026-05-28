Nationals Set to Recall Star Reliever After Extended Absence

The Washington Nationals announced an interesting roster move on Wednesday.

Following their series victory over the Cleveland Guardians despite the loss in the finale, the Nationals revealed that left-handed pitcher PJ Poulin had been optioned back to Triple-A Rochester. That was an interesting move on the surface considering how valuable he's been to manager Blake Butera's plans throughout the season, but it also signaled that Washington might be getting one of their key relievers back into the fold.

Well, it appears like that's exactly what's going to happen. As reported by Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan, the Nationals are going to recall right-handed pitcher Cole Henry on Friday ahead of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Cole Henry Set to Return From Injured List

Washington Nationals pitcher Cole Henry | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Henry, who has been on the 15-day injured list since April 13 with a right rotator cuff strain, is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester. He's been impressive during his outings in the minors, as he's allowed just one earned run across five appearances and five innings pitched. He's also struck out four batters and has walked one.

The 26-year-old didn't have the best start to his season before being placed on the IL. Across seven outings in the majors this year, he had an ERA of 6.43 with eight strikeouts and four walks across seven innings pitched. But now that he's seemingly recovered from his shoulder issue, the hope is he'll get back to his previous form that saw him post a 4.27 ERA in 57 appearances last season.

Nationals Bullpen Gets Back Key Weapon at Important Time

Washington Nationals pitcher Cole Henry | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

This bullpen was maligned at the start of the season, and for good reason based on the way they had performed. But in the month of May, they have turned things around with an ERA of 4.22 that ranks them No. 21 across the majors. And they've been even better since May 19, as they own an ERA of 2.27 that puts them at No. 6 during that span.

Getting Henry back during this surge should be huge for the Nationals. He's been a key relief arm since arriving in the bigs, and with left-hander Andrew Alvarez seemingly set to move into the starting rotation following the injury to Jake Irvin, having Henry in the mix again is crucial.

Butera is still searching for his best bullpen unit when everyone is healthy. And with Henry set to return, the righty will try to solidify himself in that group by performing well.