Nationals Stars James Wood, CJ Abrams Named Finalists for Silver Slugger Award

On Thursday, the Silver Slugger finalists were revealed, and unsurprisingly, Washington Nationals stars James Wood and CJ Abrams are up for the coveted award at their respective positions.

Both players had dominant seasons in 2026, as Abrams posted career-highs in virtually every offensive category, while Wood was on his way to doing the same before an oblique injury in August caused him to miss roughly a month of time.

Still, the two rising superstars proved that they are each one of the best offensive players in the sport, and now they will try to add their names to the list of Nationals players who have won Silver Slugger Awards during their tenures with the team.

CJ Abrams Trying to Become Second Nationals Shortstop to Win Silver Slugger

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like mentioned above, it was a banner year for Abrams.

He finished with career-highs in home runs (33), RBIs (106), batting average (.261), on-base percentage (.336), slugging percentage (.497) and OPS+ (127). He was also the starting shortstop for the National League in the All-Star Game, and he joined exclusive the 30-30 club with his 33 homers and 34 stolen bases.

Abrams also became just the third shortstop in Major League Baseball history to have at least 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases and 100 RBIs. He joined current Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr., who did that in 2024, and legendary slugger Alex Rodriguez, who first accomplished that feat in 1998, as the only MLB shortstops to reach those feats in a singular season.

Up against Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds and Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins, there's a good chance Abrams wins his first Silver Slugger Award this year. If he does, then he'll become just the second Nationals shortstop to take home that honor, as Ian Desmond won it in three consecutive years from 2012-14.

James Wood Looks to Continue Incredible Start to Career With Silver Slugger Award

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Wood, it appears like multiple Silver Slugger Awards could be in his future. But getting his first at the age of 24 would be massive for his career, especially considering he's now a two-time All-Star after the incredible first half of the 2026 season that he had.

Three outfielders will take home the honor out of the group of six finalists. Wood is competing with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs, Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Missing a month due to his oblique injury limited the numbers that Wood finished with, but he still hit 30 homers with 77 RBIs to go along with a .265/.388/.503 slash line and an OPS+ of 144. If Wood were to win the Silver Slugger, he would be become the fourth Nationals outfielder to win the award, joining Alfonso Soriano (2006), Bryce Harper (2015) and Juan Soto (2020, 2021).