Nationals Won't Pitch Cade Cavalli Again This Season, This Is Why That's Smart

The Washington Nationals only have a handful of games remaining in the 2026 season, and after exceeding expectations for the majority of the year, they will try to end things on a high note.

But they will have to do that without their ace pitching another game this season.

According to Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal, the Nationals are shutting down Cade Cavalli. While the right-hander is healthy, they reportedly "are thrilled" with how Cavalli performed in his first full big league season. And after he reached the 200-strikeout mark, they felt there was no reason to push him any further based on where they are in the standings.

While some fans might be disappointed to hear this news -- especially because he has been so fun to watch this year -- Washington is making the smart decision to shut him down.

Most Innings He's Ever Pitched

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cavalli has thrown 169 2/3 innings this year.

Not only is that the most of his major league career -- he threw 53 innings combined before this season -- but it's also the most he's ever thrown since becoming a professional. Back in 2021 -- which was his first after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft -- he threw 123 1/3 innings. The following season, he suffered right shoulder inflammation in August that caused him to miss the remainder of that campaign to cap him at 97 innings. Then, during the spring in 2023, he underwent Tommy John surgery that halted his career.

Because of that, limiting Cavalli at this stage of the year is a smart move. He's proven all he needs to prove with an incredible second half of the season. And with nothing to play for from a game results standpoint, there is no reason for him to make another start.

Reduces Injury Risk to Zero

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals publicly committed to Cavalli for the next handful of years when they agreed to a contract extension. That means he has to be healthy heading into next season, especially because there are huge issues across the entire pitching staff that might not be solved over the course of one winter.

Any time a pitcher steps on the mound during a game, there is a chance he can get hurt or injured. So by just shutting the 28-year-old down for the remainder of the season, Washington has literally reduced his injury risk to zero percent.

That's not to say that Cavalli won't ever get dinged up again. He could get hurt during the offseason while going through a training program or any multitude of workouts. However, for now, the Nationals have ensured that he won't get hurt by skipping his next start. And that is good and smart business.

End His Season on a High Note

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, Washington has guaranteed that Cavalli will end the 2026 season with a stat line that reads: 3.02 ERA over 32 starts and 169 2/3 innings with 200 strikeouts to 48 walks.

Considering where he was last year at this point, it's hard to not be thrilled with that on both sides. While Cavalli likely wouldn't have gotten his confidence dinged if he went out their for a final start and got hit around a bit, it's still massive for both the Nationals and their ace to end things on a high note.

Cavalli performed like one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. He was even better in the second half with an ERA of 1.90 across 12 starts. He proved all he needed to this year, and that resulted in Washington coming away with a bona fide ace and Cavalli with a lucrative, new contract.

Cavalli earned everything he got this season, and that includes watching from the dugout for the final games of the year.