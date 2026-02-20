4 Nationals Who Have Most to Prove During Spring Training

Games for the 2026 spring training schedule get underway on Feb. 21 for the Washington Nationals, and since it's a split-squad day for them, plenty of players will be in action.

This spring is an interesting one for the players and front office alike, as the new regime will be doing evaluations to see who should make the Opening Day roster, who can be part of this franchise as they push the current rebuild forward and who could be let go at some point before or during the season.

Even though spring training performances should be taken with a grain of salt, there are plenty of Nationals who have a lot to prove. With that in mind, there are four who stand out for different reasons and they are listed below.

4. Cade Cavalli

Cade Cavalli of the Washington Nationals | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Cade Cavalli is the frontrunner to be named the Opening Day starter since he's the de facto ace of this starting staff now that MacKenzie Gore is no longer on this roster. A poor showing during the spring is not going to change anything for Cavalli when it comes to the upcoming season, but it would feel a whole lot better if he looked like the former first-round pick that he is.

The good news is the right-hander has stood out to manager Blake Butera in the early going, with the skipper stating Cavalli's velocity is even higher than it was last year. That is a plus for someone coming back from Tommy John surgery. And a good, healthy spring training should have him ready to hit the ground running in 2026.

3. Clayton Beeter

Clayton Beeter of the Washington Nationals | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Similar to Cavalli, the roster status of Clayton Beeter isn't up in the air barring an injury. But who is going to be the team's closer is still a question after Jose A. Ferrer was shipped out of town earlier in the offseason.

Beeter has the stuff to step into that role. After some struggles with the New York Yankees, the right-hander was sensational for Washington after they acquired him ahead of the trade deadline. He posted a 2.49 ERA across 24 appearances with 32 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

But the reason why he has something to prove this spring is to show he can keep that form going and it wasn't a one-off. At the age of 27, Beeter has a chance to be a go-to guy in this bullpen. And by having a good showing throughout spring training, he could earn himself the coveted closer role.

2. Keibert Ruiz

Keibert Ruiz of the Washington Nationals | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

There might not be a player under more pressure to perform than Keibert Ruiz. His production has fallen off a cliff since he signed a lucrative extension, and with the new regime in place and the concussion worries that Ruiz now has, it wouldn't be surprising to see him no longer be the top option at catcher if things continue down this path.

However, the Nationals have already stated there are still plans in place for Ruiz. And it seems like the plan is for him to be the starter on Opening Day. But if he struggles during spring training and others perform much better, that is going to be a hard sell.

1. Dylan Crews

Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

It's shocking to see Dylan Crews struggle the way he has during his professional career. Coming out of college -- where he was the 2023 Golden Spikes winner -- he was seen as a can't miss prospect based on how elite he was at the plate and on defense.

But his performance on offense has not translated yet. And there are real concerns that the past No. 2 overall pick could turn out to just be a guy instead of a franchise cornerstone like he was billed to be when he was selected.

Whatever he does this spring will need to be taken with a grain of salt since he's struggled against major league pitching during the regular season. But if he looks the part and flashes his upside once again, that will inspire a lot more confidence than if he doesn't perform well throughout spring training.