Nationals Release Lineups for Spring Training Games Against Astros, Cardinals

The spring training opener for the Washington Nationals has finally arrived, and it's a split-squad day for them as they will have two teams in action.

The main squad takes on the Houston Astros at the CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, while the secondary one travels to face the St. Louis Cardinals at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. With so many players in action, this will be a good opportunity for Nationals fans to get a look at those who are competing for roster spots this spring.

Washington also released their lineups for both games on Saturday, and there are some notable things that immediately jump out.

It was previously revealed that Jake Eder would get the start for the Nationals' main squad, while Shinnosuke Ogasawara would get handed the ball to start the other game against the Cardinals. How long each of those pitchers go in their 2026 spring training debuts will be interesting to see.

However, there are some surprising names slotted into the starting lineups for Washington across both squads, especially when diving into what positions some of them will be playing in Game 1. Below are some takeaways from both lineups.

Main Squad Lineup Takeaways

James Wood of the Washington Nationals | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The obvious one that stands out is no James Wood. It's early on in the spring so he'll have plenty of game action under his belt before Opening Day arrives. But it's still interesting to see him not in the lineup for the spring training opener.

Without him in the lineup, Keibert Ruiz is slotted into the designated hitter role while Riley Adams will start behind the plate. That is interesting on the surface since the Nationals stated there is still a plan in place for Ruiz as a catcher, but Adams -- after being signed to a contract then DFA'd before being brought back -- has been mashing the ball in camp and gets a shot as the starter early in spring.

Beyond that, top 30 prospects Christian Franklin and Andrew Pinckney flank center fielder Dylan Crews in the outfield. Both those players are intriguing and could get their first taste of MLB action this year. Jose Tena is also slotted at third base, while Orelvis Martinez and Abimelec Ortiz are at second and first base, respectively, which is something to keep an eye on going forward.

Secondary Squad Lineup Takeaways

Harry Ford of the Washington Nationals | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Star catching prospect Harry Ford will make his debut for Washington behind the plate on Saturday, but it's interesting to see him be put with the secondary squad considering he seems like he might have a shot at the Opening Day roster. But getting him as many reps behind the plate this spring is important, so there's a chance he catches the entire game against St. Louis.

Matt Mervis also gets a shot at first base. He'll be an interesting name to monitor during spring training since he could be a factor for that spot in the bigs with a good showing. Trey Lipscomb is starting at third base, and he also will try to play his way into a bench spot on the major league roster.

Outside of that, it's notable top 30 prospect Sam Peterson gets a start in left field. He's been raking down on the farm, but his health issues have held him back. This will be a good opportunity for him to show how he can be part of the future.