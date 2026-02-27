Jacob Young, Luis Garcia Jr. Set to Make 2026 Nationals Debut vs. Astros

Spring training continues to roll on for the Washington Nationals as they get prepared for the upcoming season.

Things started off well, as they were 4-0 with a tie to begin this campaign. However, following two losses in a row where defensive flaws and a lack of offense were on full display, this group will try to get back into the winner's circle on Friday against the Houston Astros.

Taking the ball for the start is Miles Mikolas. The veteran starter was added during camp and seems poised to fill a rotation spot. Now, he's set to make his debut for the club. But he's not the only one who will be getting their first game action of spring training.

friday night spring training action pic.twitter.com/0fQ4jVcZDH — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 27, 2026

Jacob Young and Luis Garcia Jr. are also in the starting lineup. Both have yet to play thus far, as the outfielder was dealing with right wrist soreness while the infielder was recovering from minor hamstring tightness.

It's a good sign to see them get back on the field at this stage of the spring. While there were no concerns about their Opening Day availability when it came to their respective injuries, beginning the ramp up preseason period as soon as possible is beneficial for every player.

Main Squad Takeaways

Jacob Young of the Washington Nationals | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The first thing that stands out is where everyone is slotted across the diamond. After the Nationals stated they are training Garcia at both second and first base, it's notable that he'll get his first action of the spring at the keystone, which pairs him with CJ Abrams up the middle on Friday.

Young is set to take back over center field. That has largely been his spot in the majors, and he's become one of the best all-around defenders in the sport. Dylan Crews will be slotted into right field as a result, which is where he spent the majority of his time in 2025.

Matt Mervis is getting the start at designated hitter. He provided a huge two-run double in Washington's first matchup against Philadelphia that tied things up at five, so he'll get a chance to show what he can do with the starters.

Speaking of chances, Abimelec Ortiz will continue to get them through the early part of spring. Despite not doing anything at the plate so far, the top 30 prospect is in the mix for a first base role. He's back starting there on Friday and will try to heat up with the bat in his hand at some point.