SEC Megastar Falls to Nationals in This Mock Draft, Here Are the Pros and Cons

The Washington Nationals have already been connected to multiple names when it comes to the upcoming MLB draft. And with less than two months until the signature event gets underway, a new player has been linked to them in the latest mock draft by Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline.

In this one, the Nationals select SEC megastar Justin Lebron at pick No. 11. If things were to unfold that way, it would be a major shock considering many view the University of Alabama infielder as a top five talent in this class. But there are also concerns when it comes to Lebron, and that's one of the reasons why he could fall out of the top 10 to Washington.

So with that in mind, here are the pros and cons of Lebron and how he either fits or doesn't fit with what the Nationals are trying to build under the leadership of this new regime.

Pros of Justin Lebron

Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Athleticism

The main thing that stands out for Lebron is his athleticism. He's stolen 62 total bases in his career at the time of writing, including a career-high 38 through 54 games played this season. He also uses his speed and quickness to field his position of shortstop at a high level. With elite range and a strong arm, evaluators believe he can stick there in the MLB.

Raw Power

Lebron is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. But he has been able to showcase some real pop despite that slight frame. With double-digit home runs in each of his three seasons at Alabama, the 21-year-old has a natural ability to drive the ball in the air and reach high exit velocities while barreling baseballs. So as he adds more weight and strength in the coming years, the sky could be the limit for his power.

Cons of Justin Lebron

Alabama infielder Justin Lebron | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Swing and Miss

The the biggest concern when it comes to Lebron is swing and miss, and that's the reason why he could fall to the Nationals in the first place. Across 170 collegiate games at the time of writing, he has 170 strikeouts. He also has issues making contact on a consistent basis, which does not bode well for success in the majors.

High Chase Rate

Along with struggling to make contact, he also has a high chase rate. For his career, Lebron has chased around 25% of the time. And when combining that with his propensity to swing and miss, it's clear there are concerns about his hit tool.

Should Nationals Consider Justin Lebron at Pick No. 11?

Alabama infielder Justin Lebron | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On paper, this would be a massive success for the Nationals. Not only is Lebron considered one of the most talented players in this class, but at one point, he was seen as the potential No. 1 overall pick in this draft.

But there are real red flags when it comes to the 21-year-old. He has struggled in SEC play compared to non-conference action, and he has a hard time consistently hitting high velocity. When factoring that in with the already-present plate discipline issues, it would be easy to see why president of baseball operations Paul Toboni would shy away from taking Lebron with his first pick as an executive.

However, if Washington believes they can develop him and fix the things that are holding him back from being elite, then there are few players who have the ceiling that Lebron possesses. And considering how some of the prospects have performed in the minors this year, the front office and development staff should feel confident in their abilities to evolve Lebron.

Because of that, if the talented star falls to them at No. 11 like this mock draft predicts, then the Nationals should select him and not think twice about it.