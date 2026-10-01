Speedy Outfielder With Pop Circled as Nationals Sleeper Prospect Headed to AFL

Outside of flamethrowing right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana, the Washington Nationals aren't sending any of their top 30 prospects to the Arizona Fall League this year.

Naturally, that makes Susana the headliner as the player to watch during this showcase event. The 22-year-old, who is ranked No. 3 in the Nationals' farm system and No. 65 overall, projects to be an impact arm for Washington in the near future, and a strong showing out in the desert could ensure that happens as early as next season.

However, despite the fact that the other five prospects the Nationals are sending to the AFL don't have the top 30 moniker, that doesn't mean they aren't talented in their own right. And the team at MLB Pipeline circled an intriguing outfielder as someone who is Washington's "sleeper prospect" in the Arizona Fall League.

Jorgelys Mota Could Be Poised for a Breakout in Arizona Fall League

Washington Nationals prospect Jorgelys Mota | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jorgelys Mota, age 21, was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic back in 2022. Never considered a top 30 prospect at any point during his time on the farm, Mota has flashed some intriguing tools during his early career that makes him someone to watch going forward. And that's why the AFL this year could provide a breakout for the youngster.

"Nats fans might recall that Mota had the highest exit velocity (115.0 mph) and longest home run (434 feet) recorded by any Washington player during Grapefruit League play last spring. He also possesses an impressive set of wheels, giving him one of the best (if not the best) combinations of power and speed in the system," MLB Pipeline wrote.

The Nationals are using the Arizona Fall League to give Mota more reps after he only played 36 games this season due to multiple stints on the injured list throughout the year. That was a disappointing development, especially because he was coming off a performance in 2025 where it looked like he had taken the next step in his career.

At Single-A, Mota slashed .270/.341/.409 across 81 games with six home runs, 17 doubles, three triples and 42 RBIs. While he still struck out 101 times with only 26 walks, that was the best he had looked since he played rookie ball back in 2023.

Washington also changed Mota's position this season. Instead of having him continue to play in the infield, they moved him to center field. The hope is he'll be able to utilize his high-end athleticism at that spot more, which changes the outlook for what he has to do at the plate to have an impact. The Nationals know what type of springboard the Arizona Fall League can be for the careers of young prospects. And now, Mota is getting his opportunity to take the next step out in the desert.

He'll certainly be someone to keep an eye on throughout the showcase event.