Don't Expect This Nationals Star Prospect to Debut in MLB This Year

One of the notable storylines regarding the Washington Nationals during spring training this year is how many of their young prospects got into games.

That was a possibility when so many of them were extended non-roster invites to big league camp. But there was also a chance the Nationals would only give them the experience of being there instead of actually getting them on the field.

That wasn't the case, though. And it allowed Seaver King to continue his resurgence after he got things going in the Arizona Fall League to close out last year. The top prospect now seems poised to have a strong minor league campaign this season. However, don't expect him to get called up to The Show in 2026.

Nationals Don't Want to Rush Seaver King Through Minors

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), the new regime in Washington is trying to fix some mistakes of the past where the organization rushed their top prospect through the minors while providing inconsistent messaging at each stop along the way.

Because of that, the insider doesn't believe King is going to make his MLB debut this year, even as a late-season call-up when some teams around the league decide to give their youngsters a shot in the bigs when rosters expand.

"As such, if you're the new brass, why rush him? Make sure you have a clear plan for him (and his swing/approach in particular) and let him develop into the guy you need him to be. ... Give him a clear plan, a long runway to try things out, and go from there. I'd think a 2027 ETA makes sense," Nusbaum wrote.

Development Will Be Critical for Seaver King

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nationals have to figure out what type of player they want King to become. Already an elite defender at shortstop, it's up to this new regime to develop the 22-year-old at the plate so he can become a high-end two-way player that being the 10th overall pick of the 2024 draft suggests he should be.

During his lone season at Wake Forest, he flashed a strong hit tool where he used the entire field to hit .308 with 16 home runs across 60 games played. But during his first full season of professional baseball last year, Washington tried to change his profile as a hitter. That resulted in him expanding the zone and struggling to hit for average compared to what he had done in college, which turned him into a completely different player and raised concerns about what his ceiling might truly be.

Perception about King has changed after what he did in the Arizona Fall League and during spring training, though. And that's why it would be smart for the Nationals to focus on his development instead of seeing how quickly he can climb the pipeline before he debuts in The Show.

Things could change when it comes to this plan, especially if there are injuries at the big league level and he continues to perform well. But it sounds like Washington wants to slow-play things with King, which is likely the best thing for his long-term career.