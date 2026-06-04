Two New Names Mentioned as Possible Nationals 2026 MLB Draft Targets

With just over a month until the 2026 MLB Draft gets underway, speculation about who the Washington Nationals will take at pick No. 11 is going to heat up.

Right now, no one quite knows what president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and his front office are going to do. The Nationals have been linked to a two-way prep star based on how this regime previously operated when part of the Boston Red Sox organization. But others out there think they might go with a college hitter to maximize their return. Pitching also can't be ruled out based on the situation on the farm, and there are some intriguing arms in this class to keep an eye on in case they fall on draft day.

In the latest mock draft from Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (subscription required), he has Washington taking two-way high schooler Jared Grindlinger. But he also mentioned two new names -- left-handed pitcher Cole Carlon and shortstop Tyler Bell -- who the Nationals could take in the first round.

Cole Carlon Is Power-Throwing Pitcher

Arizona State pitcher Cole Carlon | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carlon, a pitcher for Arizona State University, is ranked at No. 25 on MLB Pipeline's big board. Based on that, selecting him at No. 11 would be a reach. However, there is plenty to like when it comes to the lefty, as he's coming off a junior season with the Sun Devils where he posted a 3.87 ERA across 16 starts with 133 strikeouts to 31 walks in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

"Cole Carlon fits the power arm mold this scouting group likes," McDaniel noted.

Standing at 6-foot-5, the 21-year-old has a fastball that sits in the mid-90 mph range and can max out at 98. He pairs that with a cutter/slider, a 12-6 curveball and a changeup. That pitch mix allowed him to shift into the starting rotation as junior after being in the bullpen for his first two seasons with Arizona State. And that's a move that could be permanent when he begins his professional career.

Tyler Bell Is a High-Upside Infielder

Kentucky infielder Tyler Bell | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bell is someone to monitor because of his late rise, according to McDaniel. Just a sophomore at Kentucky, the 20-year-old tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder this spring. But he still slashed .343/.510/.608 across 41 games this season with nine home runs, nine doubles, a triple, 29 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 36 strikeouts to 30 walks.

Ranked No. 20 on MLB Pipeline's big board, he would also be considered a reach at No. 11 if the Nationals were to pick him. However, he has an elite pedigree, as he was already drafted No. 66 overall in the 2024 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays before deciding to enroll at Kentucky. He also immediately became the team's best player his freshman year and was selected for the U.S. collegiate national team, which is a high honor.

When it comes to what he can do on the field, Bell is a switch-hitting infielder who has the ability to play all over the diamond on defense based on his quickness and arm strength. It's unclear what type of ceiling he has, but he's had an impressive two years against SEC competition which bodes well for him at the professional level.