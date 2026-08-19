Unheralded Nationals Catching Prospect Maxwell Romero Jr. Has Dominated Triple-A

Coming into the 2026 campaign, all the talk was about who the Washington Nationals acquired in an offseason trade to bolster their catching unit.

Harry Ford, who was considered to be one of, if not the best, catching prospects in the sport, was brought to the nation's capital from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for left-handed reliever Jose A. Ferrer. And with Keibert Ruiz coming off another disappointing season, a lot of hopes were resting on the shoulders of what Ford could provide.

He's now with the big league club after starting the year with Triple-A Rochester. There's still plenty of things Ford needs to work on before he becomes a star in the majors, but he appears like he's going to be the catcher of the future for this franchise.

But who is going to be his partner in that room going forward? Unheralded prospect Maxwell Romero Jr. is making a case for himself by tearing it up in Triple-A.

Maxwell Romero Jr. Has Crushed the Ball With Rochester

Washington Nationals prospect Maxwell Romero Jr. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Romero was promoted to Triple-A for the first time in his career on July 17. He's played in 21 games for Rochester and has slashed .292/.400/.639 with an eye-catching seven home runs, four doubles and 20 RBIs. That has brought his longball total up to 20 on the year, as he had 13 blasts across 56 games with Double-A Harrisburg.

This has been a head-turning season for Romero. It's easily the best of his career, as the last time he finished the year with a batting average even above the .200 mark was back in 2023, which was the first full professional season of his career.

Romero, now 25 years old, was selected in Round 9 of the 2022 draft. He was never considered a top 30 prospect in Washington's farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, which makes sense when looking at his body of work up to this point. But something has happened for him to turn into this type of player this season, and he could find himself getting a callup at some point in 2027 if he can continue to perform in the manner that he has.

Is Maxwell Romero Jr.'s Breakout Real or a Mirage?

Washington Nationals prospect Maxwell Romero Jr. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The difficult thing to understand is if this breakout from Romero is what should be expected going forward or if this is just one of those random things in the sport of baseball where everything clicks all at once and it goes away shortly after that.

That's where some advanced metrics might be able to paint a clearer picture.

When looking at Romero's profile on TJStats, his Triple-A numbers look incredible. He is crushing the baseball with a hard-hit rate of 58.5% (96th percentile), and he's barreling the ball like crazy, with a barrel rate of 19.5% (97th percentile). But based on the raw statistics he's put up, that shouldn't be a surprise.

Where things get murky is the fact that his strikeout rate is 36%, which is in the eighth percentile. He has done a good job of not chasing with a chase rate of 22.4% (80th percentile). But he's whiffing 36.7% of the time (10th percentile) and he's making contact with pitches inside the zone just 76.4% of the time (18th percentile). That's why it's hard to trust that this is a true breakout, especially when his Double-A advanced metrics look similar amidst his impressive statistical performance.

Because of that, it's hard to see Romero being able to translate his success to the major league level.