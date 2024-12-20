Baltimore Orioles Ace Won't Miss Facing Former Yankees Slugger Juan Soto
The Baltimore Orioles haven't had much to celebrate this offseason, but they did get some good news last week when Juan Soto left the New York Yankees to sign a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
The Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays all rejoiced at Soto leaving the AL East for the foreseeable future. He's the NL East's problem now.
Many pitchers are undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief following Soto's departure from the Yankees, while others are bracing for his arrival to the Mets.
One pitcher who won't miss facing Soto regularly is Baltimore starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, who's glad Soto signed elsewhere this winter.
"It will definitely be better not having to face him as much as we do," Rodriguez said. "His bat-to-ball skills are really good. Having to face him and (Aaron) Judge back-to-back was pretty difficult, not going to lie."
Rodriguez was one of the American League's best pitchers last year, as he went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA, so it speaks volumes that even a dominant pitcher like him is scared of Soto. Rodriguez missed the latter part of the season and the postseason with an injury, but he is expected to be ready for 2025.
Soto hit .300/.397/.540 with three home runs and eight RBI in 13 games against the Orioles last year, so Rodriguez and his teammates were happy to see him go back to the National League, where he terrorized pitchers from 2018 to 2023 with the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.
Rather than having to face Soto in four series (13 games) throughout the regular season, Baltimore will only see him in one series per season now. Depending on how the Orioles' rotation lines up, starters like Rodriguez may not have to face him at all.
Soto may be gone now, but he was only half the battle. The Yankees still have Judge, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.