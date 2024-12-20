Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Ace Won't Miss Facing Former Yankees Slugger Juan Soto

The Baltimore Orioles and pitcher Grayson Rodriguez don't have to worry about Juan Soto as much now that he's with the New York Mets.

Tyler Maher

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles haven't had much to celebrate this offseason, but they did get some good news last week when Juan Soto left the New York Yankees to sign a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

The Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays all rejoiced at Soto leaving the AL East for the foreseeable future. He's the NL East's problem now.

Many pitchers are undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief following Soto's departure from the Yankees, while others are bracing for his arrival to the Mets.

One pitcher who won't miss facing Soto regularly is Baltimore starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, who's glad Soto signed elsewhere this winter.

"It will definitely be better not having to face him as much as we do," Rodriguez said. "His bat-to-ball skills are really good. Having to face him and (Aaron) Judge back-to-back was pretty difficult, not going to lie."

Rodriguez was one of the American League's best pitchers last year, as he went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA, so it speaks volumes that even a dominant pitcher like him is scared of Soto. Rodriguez missed the latter part of the season and the postseason with an injury, but he is expected to be ready for 2025.

Soto hit .300/.397/.540 with three home runs and eight RBI in 13 games against the Orioles last year, so Rodriguez and his teammates were happy to see him go back to the National League, where he terrorized pitchers from 2018 to 2023 with the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

Rather than having to face Soto in four series (13 games) throughout the regular season, Baltimore will only see him in one series per season now. Depending on how the Orioles' rotation lines up, starters like Rodriguez may not have to face him at all.

Soto may be gone now, but he was only half the battle. The Yankees still have Judge, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Published
Tyler Maher
TYLER MAHER

Tyler grew up in Massachusetts and is a huge Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox. He went to Tufts University and played club baseball for the Jumbos. Since graduating, he has worked for MLB.com, The Game Day, FanDuel and Forbes. When he's not writing about baseball, he enjoys running, traveling, and playing fetch with his golden retriever.