Baltimore Orioles Have Hidden Gems Outside of Baseball’s Top Prospects
For much of the last year, the Baltimore Orioles have had two prospects regarded among the best in baseball.
When Baseball America released its latest Top 100 prospects for all of baseball, that belief was only reinforced.
Catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo was No. 14 while infielder Coby Mayo was No. 29.
Mayo may not be a prospect much longer, as he already has MLB experience, and the Orioles are trying to position him in a way to get him more playing time this year. As for Basallo, he’s only 20 years old but he’s already at Triple-A Norfolk and knocking on the door of a call-up, perhaps as early as sometime this season.
But, after the publication unveiled its Top 100, it also released every player in every organization that received at least one vote for the Top 100.
That revealed the Orioles’ depth of highly-regarded prospects, as four more players received votes — pitcher Chayce McDermott, outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., outfielder Heston Kjerstad and outfielder Vance Honeycutt.
Two of them already have MLB experience.
Kjerstad has played 52 MLB games across two seasons and has slashed .248/.336/.411/.747 with six home runs and 17 RBI. His batting average went up from .233 in 2023 to .253 in 2024.
He had a huge season at Triple-A Norfolk when he wasn’t in the Majors, as he slashed .303/.401/.584/.985 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI. The goal is for Kjerstad to be with the O’s from opening day.
McDermott was called up to make a start for Baltimore on July 24 and gave up five hits and three earned runs in four innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. He spent the rest of the season with Norfolk, where he went 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 22 games. He struck out 144 and walked 60 in 100 innings.
Bradfield’s speed makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in all of baseball. He was Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2023, and he finished last season at Double-A Bowie. In two minor league seasons he has slashed .275/.380/.364/.744 with four home runs and 35 RBI. But he has 99 stolen bases in 133 games, with 72 of those coming last year.
Honeycutt was the Orioles’ first round pick last July and took at bats at Class-A and High-A baseball. He slashed .176/.250/.196/.446 but he is considered a promising outfielder in the system.
Many of these prospects will be at spring training in Sarasota, Fla., next month. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 13. The rest of the roster will report on Feb. 18.