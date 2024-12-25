Gary Sanchez Is Bringing Something To This Orioles Roster They Haven't Had Before
There were a lot of people surprised when the Baltimore Orioles handed Gary Sanchez a one–year, $8.5 million contract.
The catcher has become a journeyman, playing with five teams the last four seasons after he never quite lived up to expectations when he was the backstop for the New York Yankees.
Sanchez has power, but his lack of defense consistently got him into trouble, eventually wearing his welcome thin wherever he was playing.
But, the Orioles see enough in the slugger to hand him this deal, and based on what this roster hasn't had the past few years, it's easy to see why Mike Elias brought Sanchez in.
"James McCann hit eight home runs this year in 233 plate appearances and six in 226 plate appearances in 2023. Robinson Chirinos, now the bench coach, hit four in 220 plate appearances in 2022. Austin Wynns hit four and Chance Sisco none in 2021, while Pedro Severino accounted for 11 in 419 plate appearances. Sisco belted eight home runs in 198 plate appearances in 2019, Wynns one in 74. Caleb Joseph made most of the starts in 2018 and hit three in 280 plate appearances. Sisco had two in 184 and Wynns had four in 44," writes Roch Kubatko of MASN.
That is not a lot of power coming from the catcher position.
Sanchez, for all is flaws, certainly provides that.
Last season, in 89 games and 280 plate appearances, he hit 11 balls over the fence.
For his career, the slugger has blasted 184 homers and reached the 30-plus mark in a singular campaign twice.
He's going to bring pure power to this roster in a backup role that Baltimore largely hasn't had before.
Yes, Sanchez is inconsistent and is the posterchild of the high risk, high reward results that doomed the Orioles in the second half of 2024, but since he's not going to be an everyday player, the added boost that comes with his power potential could propel them to wins they otherwise wouldn't have without him.
Of course, that is the best-case scenario.
Sanchez has to prove he's improved enough behind the plate to warrant being the consistent backup to give Adley Rutschman time off, but Elias seems confident that will be the case.
"It's big right-handed power. He's got an ability to use the whole field with his power, so it's quite a threat for a catcher. He's also a really good thrower and he's really improved his receiving the last few years. And I think as he's entering into this later, veteran phase of his career, his defense has taken a step forward. So I think it's a lot of interesting packages together in the catcher position," the executive stated per Kubatko.
If the slugger can provide consistent power during his at-bats and play solid defense, then this will be a great signing for the Orioles.
If not, the amount of money they handed him will certainly be questioned.