Orioles gain unexpected edge from Mets' new pitching plan

The Baltimore Orioles might be one move away from completing what has been as close to a perfect offseason as an MLB team could hope for.

The Orioles began this offseason by hiring Craig Albernaz as their next manager, which was a decision that has earned a ton of praise among the community. After adding Albernaz and rounding out the rest of his coaching staff, Mike Elias and the rest of Baltimore's front office turned their attention toward improving their roster.

This started by acquiring Taylor Ward in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels. After that, the Orioles signed closer Ryan Helsley, signed slugger Pete Alonso, re-signed Zach Eflin, and traded for Shane Baz, along with making several other moves to improve team depth. These acquisitions have undoubtedly made the Orioles' roster look much more formidable heading into the 2026 season.

Nov 4, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias introduces Craig Albernaz as the Baltimore Orioles new Manager at Warehouse Bar. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Mets' preference helps Orioles in starting pitcher pursuit

While adding Eflin and Baz makes Baltimore's starting rotation deeper, it's still lacking the frontline pitcher that Elias made clear he was keen to acquire earlier this winter.

The good news is that there are still three quality free agent starting pitchers (Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen), all of whom have been connected to the Orioles several times.

And Baltimore got even more good news earlier this week, as a January 7 article from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon conveyed that the New York Mets' "focus is on first exploring trades" for a top starting pitcher rather than in free agency.

Latest notes with @WillSammon:



*Effect of luxury tax on free agency



*Cubs in mix for Bregman, Bichette



*The delay on Donovan



*Mets working trades



*O’s would punt a pick



*Justin Wilson mulls retirement



*White Sox seek SP



*Brewers’ interesting hirehttps://t.co/NTqnT2Qu4l — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 7, 2026

This is huge news for the Orioles. Throughout this offseason, the two teams that have been the most connected to those three aforementioned free agent starters are New York and Baltimore. Therefore, if New York is bowing out of contention in favor of adding a starter via trade (or at least has become less aggressive in signing one of these guys than they were a few weeks ago), this means the Orioles' competition has decreased.

Not only does this increase the Orioles' chances of landing Valdez, Suarez, or Gallen, but it likely means they don't have to pay more than each guy is worth as a means of setting themselves apart from the opposition.

There's still no way of knowing whether the Orioles will land one of these names or when a deal might happen. But their chances of doing so seem to be better than they were this time last week.

