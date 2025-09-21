Tigers DFA trade acquisition from Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles made six deals in the two days leading up to the 2025 trade deadline, and at least one has already swung in the O’s favor.
On Sunday morning, the Detroit Tigers announced they had designated right-hander Charlie Morton for assignment. The AL Central contenders sent the Orioles left-handed pitching prospect Micah Ashman to acquire the veteran starter just before the 6 p.m. ET deadline on July 31.
Morton, 41, joined the Orioles on a one-year, $15 million contract in January but struggled early, losing each of his first six starts while posting a 10.36 ERA. However, after rediscovering the feel for his curveball during a stint in the bullpen, he rejoined the rotation in late May with improved results.
The two-time All-Star stabilized with a 3.88 ERA and 4.17 FIP over his next 11 starts, lowering his season ERA to 5.42—enough to generate interest from contenders on the trade market. Detroit ultimately bet on Morton’s recent performance and postseason track record, but it did not pay off.
In nine starts with the Tigers, Morton posted a 7.09 ERA with 23 walks and 47 strikeouts across 39.1 innings. He gave up six runs while recording just four outs against the Atlanta Braves in his latest outing Friday, and had an 11.65 ERA over his last five starts—all of which resulted in losses for Detroit.
Suddenly, the Tigers are teetering on the edge of a catastrophic collapse. They entered Sunday clinging to a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central, with seven games left on the schedule for both teams. Cleveland trailed by 12.5 games on Aug. 25.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale speculated Sunday that Morton may call it a career after this season—and at this late stage of the year, it is likely he goes unclaimed. If that is the case, the 18-year veteran will retire with 147 career wins, 2,195 strikeouts, and two World Series rings.
While the Morton signing did not pay off the way the Orioles hoped, the trade return has positioned them to head into 2026 with one more promising lefty relief option in their farm system.
Ashman, 23, has posted a 4.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 13.8 K/9 rate in 13 appearances with Double-A Chesapeake since the trade. Before joining the Orioles organization, the 6-foot-7 southpaw had a 1.60 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and 10.5 K/9 rate over 39.1 High-A innings.