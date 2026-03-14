Orioles Ace Starter Reflects on Opening Day Nod

The Baltimore Orioles' starting rotation has several storylines entering the 2026 season.

One centers on Trevor Rogers and how he will follow up on his breakout 2025 campaign. On Friday, Orioles manager Craig Albernaz named the 28-year-old left-hander the team's Opening Day starter on March 26 against the Minnesota Twins.

Rogers joined the Orioles at the 2024 Trade Deadline in a deal with the Miami Marlins. However, he struggled to find his footing following the trade. In four starts with Baltimore, he pitched to a 7.11 ERA and was ultimately optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

But Rogers turned a corner in 2025, despite not making his season debut until May 24. During his breakout campaign in 2025, Rogers posted a 9-3 record with a 1.81 ERA across 18 starts. He also struck out 103 batters while walking just 29. Fresh off a renaissance season, expectations are high for Rogers heading into his second season with Baltimore.

Rogers Aiming to Be On Mound Every Five Days

Aug 24, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) walks to the dugout in the middle of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Despite his recent success, durability has been an issue for Rogers in his career. Through six seasons, he has started 25 or more games just twice. Rogers has yet to make at least 30 starts in a season. However, he hopes to change that in 2026.

"It's more important I get through the next 30 starts after that," Rogers said. "I'm just trying to be out there every five days."

Trevor Rogers called being named opening day starter for the Orioles a great honor.



Still: “It’s more important I get through the 30 next starts after that. It’s a really important honor, but I’m just trying to be out there every five days.” pic.twitter.com/UD4ltSTd2K — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 14, 2026

Injuries ravaged Baltimore's roster in 2025. The Orioles used 16 different starting pitchers and 38 pitchers overall. The constant turnover created instability and fueled the league's 5th-worst team ERA (4.60).

Baltimore is certainly hoping to use fewer pitchers this season. They also hope Rogers continues to give them length. Of his 18 starts last season, the left-hander pitched at least six innings 13 times.

That type of length would certainly be a welcome sight as questions remain in Baltimore's bullpen. The Orioles signed Ryan Helsley this offseason to take over the closer role. But he is coming off a disappointing second half of 2025 with the New York Mets. He posted a 0-3 record with a 7.20 ERA across 22 appearances, walking 11 hitters while striking out 22.

Félix Bautista will likely miss most of the 2026 season with a torn right rotator cuff and labrum. Keegan Akin, Yennier Canó, Dietrich Enns, Rico Garcia, and Tyler Wells fill out Baltimore's bullpen outside of the closer role.

Through his first three spring training starts, Rogers has allowed just two runs over nine innings. He has also recorded nine strikeouts to just one walk. On Saturday against Pittsburgh, he stretched out to 61 pitches, building on his 34-pitch outing from Feb. 25.

Orioles’ Trevor Rogers is mowing down the Rays’ road lineup. He retired six of seven hitters to open today’s game, finishing off the 2nd inning with this strikeout: pic.twitter.com/Rbh3fRs9nU — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) February 25, 2026

That ramp-up should be a sign of things to come as the regular season inches closer.

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