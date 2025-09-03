Orioles’ ace named AL Pitcher of the Month for August
Baltimore Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers has emerged as the ace of a pitching staff that has struggled heavily in 2025, but his recent performance has separated him from more than just the rest of the O’s rotation.
On Wednesday, MLB announced that Rogers won American League Pitcher of the Month honors for August after recording quality starts in all six outings, going 4-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts across a major league-high 42 innings. He held opponents to a .199 average, posted a 0.86 WHIP, and threw the league’s only complete game of the month on Aug. 1 against the Chicago Cubs.
Rogers, 27, is the 14th Oriole to earn the award and the first since Corbin Burnes last September. Since rejoining Baltimore’s starting rotation for good in mid-June, the 6-foot-5 left-hander has been nothing short of dominant.
Over 14 starts with the Orioles in 2025, Rogers is 8-2 with a 1.39 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and an 8.1 K/9 rate across 90.1 innings. His ERA is the best mark by any Orioles pitcher through their first 14 starts of a season. Trailing him are two Hall of Famers: Jim Palmer (1.51 ERA in 1975) and Hoyt Wilhelm (1.73 ERA in 1959), who rank second and third in that category.
It has been quite a resurgence for Rogers, who posted a 7.11 ERA in four starts for Baltimore last August after being acquired from the Miami Marlins. He was then optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, where he opened the 2025 season. The southpaw has since returned to the All-Star form he showed in 2021, when he also finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
Rogers has kept hitters off balance with a five-pitch mix—all of which grade positively in 2025, according to Statcast’s run value metric. Leading the way are his 93 mph fastball (+14 run value) and 86 mph changeup (+9), both of which have held batters to averages of .175 or lower.
Though he throws his 78 mph sweeper just 7.2% of the time, it grades as his third-most effective offering (+4), generating a 40.8% whiff rate. He also mixes in a 93 mph sinker (+2) and 81 mph slider (+2), creating deception with similar velocities but different breaks from his four-seamer and sweeper.
Rogers is set to enter his final year of arbitration this offseason before becoming eligible for free agency following the 2026 campaign. The Orioles could look to extend him before he hits the open market, though it is worth noting that general manager Mike Elias has yet to extend a veteran free agent since taking over the role in November 2018.