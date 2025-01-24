Adding Ace Continues To Top Wish List for Baltimore Orioles Ahead of Spring Training
The Baltimore Orioles have been very active this offseason, but there are certainly some concerns for the franchise.
It was another successful showing for the Orioles in 2024 by winning over 90 games for the second straight year to make consecutive playoff appearances. However, after not winning a postseason game in 2023, they were unable to win one in 2024 as well.
The Orioles knew two of their top players would hit free agency, and both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander have signed elsewhere.
While the front office decided to move on from Santander when they signed Tyler O’Neill, they still haven’t found a true replacement for their ace.
Last offseason, the decision to trade for the former Cy Young winner was a great move to give the franchise something they had been lacking, which is why losing him in free agency is a tough blow.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the wish list of Baltimore before heading into Spring Training and highlighted their need for a No.1 starter.
“Corbin Burnes is gone, and Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano don't cut it as fill-ins for his place atop the Orioles' rotation. A reunion with Jack Flaherty is still a possibility for Baltimore, as is a trade for Luis Castillo if the club is still interested in making a deal with the Mariners.”
There are some things to like about both Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano's experience as starters, but neither are a front-end starter in the Majors at this point in time.
With that being said, the Orioles are a team that is trying to win now and contend.
While having depth in the rotation will help get them to the postseason, they need an ace and an amazing bullpen to win in October.
In terms of starting pitching, Jack Flaherty is the top option left in free agency. The right-hander was a starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their World Series run last year and would certainly be a front-end starter for Baltimore.
On the trade market, Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners is one of the best pitchers that likely could be up for grabs. The veteran right-hander also has top-of-the-rotation ability, but how much he would cost in terms of prospects could be too steep for the Orioles.
Even though a move hasn’t been made yet to replace Burnes, there is still time and options.
If Baltimore wants to contend in the American League, adding a No.1 starter should certainly be atop their wish list before Spring Training.