Adding closer should be top priority for Orioles this offseason
As the Baltimore Orioles look to finish the 2025 season, they will be focused on trying to have a strong offseason to have a bounce-back campaign. This is a team that figures to be able to rebound in 2026, but they will need some help.
Coming into the year, the Orioles were seeking to make the playoffs for the third straight campaign. Unfortunately, things started poorly for Baltimore with injuries and ineffective play holding the team back.
The starting rotation for the Orioles took a lot of the blame for the team's struggles to begin the year. The injury to Grayson Rodriguez to start the season really set the franchise in the wrong direction, as the right-hander was expected to be the ace of the staff after the loss of Corbin Burnes in free agency.
Furthermore, while the rotation was injured and ineffective, the lineup also wasn’t producing up to their capabilities. Fortunately, things have turned around in a significant way for the rotation with the emergence of Trevor Rogers as a budding ace for the team.
Now, what felt like a pressing need might not be as much heading into the winter. However, a new need has popped up in its place.
Is Closer the Top Need?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the top wish-list item for the Orioles this winter: a controllable closer.
Despite Felix Bautista being considered one of the top closers in the game not too long ago, he has been hit with injuries hard and could miss the entire 2026 campaign. When healthy, he has been fantastic, but the Orioles likely have to realize that they need another option.
Fortunately, there are expected to be plenty of options available for the team this winter, such as Robert Suarez, Kenley Jansen, Raisel Iglesias, Devin Williams, and possibly Edwin Diaz. Baltimore's ownership will need to step out of their comfort zone and spend some money in order to accomplish that, but even though a lot of their signings last offseason didn’t work out well, it was encouraging to see the team finally show a willingness to spend.
With a real chance to compete once again in 2026 with some minor improvements, the Orioles should be optimistic that they can turn things around. Due to the starting rotation performing well in the second half of the year, Baltimore might not have to invest as much in that area.
As the franchise seeks to bounce back and become a playoff contender once again, improving the bullpen will be key for the franchise. It is hard to win without an elite closer in October and that will be a priority this winter.