All-Star Outfielder Says His Orioles Future is ‘Out of my Hands’
Anthony Santander is having an incredible season at the perfect time.
The 29-year-old Baltimore Orioles outfielder has already surpassed his career high in single-season home runs with 34, as he’s slashed .248/.311/.540/.851 and driven in 78 runs. By season’s end he could have a career high in RBI, too.
It’s the kind of season that can lead to big money in free agency. Santander is finally eligible to shop his services after the season, and recently he said to reporters, including the Baltimore Sun, that he would love nothing more than stay with the O’s.
But he also knows that, to some degree, that is out of his control.
“I would like to stay here for the rest of my career, but it's out of my hands,” he said.
Baltimore is preparing to face Tampa Bay on Friday.
Santander said he isn’t entertaining contract discussions right now. He’s focused on helping the Orioles repeat their American League East division title and make a run to the World Series, which would be the franchise’s first since it last won the Fall Classic in 1983.
The Venezuelan native is the kind of player that could keep Baltimore at the top of the division and the American League for years to come. Signed by Cleveland in 2011, the Orioles drafted him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2016.
The next season he reached the Major Leagues and has emerged as an everyday starter for the past four seasons. He made his first All-Star Game appearance this year.
His career batting average is .248, but he’s slugged 145 home runs and has 415 RBI. In each of the past three seasons he’s hit at least 28 home runs.
By that measure, he’s a player most teams would want long-term. Plus, with new owner David Rubenstein fully in control of the team, there’s a good chance he might take the reins off the amount of money the Orioles can spend in the offseason, something that was a point of contention with the Angelos family running the team.
But Santander could be of interest to other teams, too. That could drive up the cost. Plus, Baltimore could be covered if it loses Santander because of the work the organization has done in drafting and developing great prospects.
In the outfield, the Orioles have Colton Cowser, who is in the running for American League Rookie of the Year. His development, along with that of Heston Kjerstad — who is with Triple-A Norfolk right now — allowed the O’s to trade outfielder, Austin Hays at the deadline.
There are other prospects that could be coming, too. Enrique Bradfield and Dylan Beavers are outfielders and Top 10 prospects. First-round pick Vance Honeycutt, another outfielder, was installed as a Top 10 prospect by Baseball America recently.
Santander may want to stay. But, as he said, it may be out of his hands.