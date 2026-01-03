Shane Baz says Orioles' offseason moves send clear message

The Baltimore Orioles have made so many meaningful moves to improve this roster that several seem to have gone under the radar.

The highest-profile acquisition the Orioles have made to this point is signing former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal in free agency. Given that Alonso hit 38 home runs last season and is one of the premier power hitters in baseball, this was a massive splash and a big win for Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' brass.

Read more: ESPN expert predicts Baltimore Orioles will win World Series

After that, trading for Taylor Ward (who hit 36 home runs with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025) was another huge move, as was signing Ryan Helsley to be Baltimore's closer on a three-year deal.

There's no question that these acquisitions were important. But given that the Orioles clearly needed some new arms in their starting rotation, the decision to re-sign Zach Eflin in free agency and trade for former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane Baz made a lot of practical sense.

Aug 12, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Baz is coming off a 2025 campaign where he produced a 10-12 record, a 4.87 ERA, and 176 strikeouts in 31 starts (166.1 innings pitched). While these numbers don't jump off the page, Baz has an electric arm and seems poised for a resurgent 2025 season.

Shane Baz reacts to Orioles’ new-look roster with high praise

Baz spoke with MASN's Roch Kubatko for a January 3 article and had high praise for all the moves Baltimore's brass has made this offseason.

“The names that they're getting right now are superstar players - Alonso, you got Helsley, Ward, Eflin obviously coming back. I don't know if I'm missing anybody, but those names are just really, really exciting, getting the chance to play with guys that are of that caliber and I know are really respected around the league and help teams win," Baz was quoted as saying in the article.

"And I think it speaks to how they want to play this year and what they're trying to do, and that gives you a little more motivation, I think, just to set the standard and winning is all that matters. And I really like that kind of situation," he added.

“The names that they're getting right now are superstar players."



Shane Baz offers his opinion on the O's offseason additions and more on bounceback candidates this season. https://t.co/SuXOyhF0OC — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) January 3, 2026

There seems to be a belief that Baltimore isn't done adding players and will also aim to sign one of the top starting pitchers still available in free agency, like Ranger Suarez or Framber Valdez. But even if they don't, Mike Elias has put his club in a position to succeed in 2026, especially if Baz can pitch to his potential.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles