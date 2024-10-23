Baltimore Orioles A Potential Trade Suitor For Top 100 MLB Pitching Prospect
The 2024 MLB offseason is going to be an important one for the Baltimore Orioles.
They could suffer some damaging losses with right fielder Anthony Santander and ace starting pitching Corbin Burnes both hitting free agency. Bringing both of them back should be a priority for the front office.
Of the two, the easier player to replace would probably be Santander. The Orioles are loaded with young slugging prospects that are ready to play regular roles in the Major Leagues.
Things aren’t nearly as promising on the mound.
Even if Burnes was brought back into the fold, pitching was a need for the team this offseason. Zach Eflin was a solid addition ahead of the trade deadline in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, but Trevor Rogers, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins, was a disaster.
Depth behind Burnes was an issue all season with John Means, Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish all suffering season-ending injuries. Grayson Rodriguez found his way to the injured list by the end of the campaign as well.
This is a group that needs reinforcements regardless of what happens with their ace. One player that could be of interest to them is Braxton Ashcraft of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Baltimore was named on of the potential fits for the talented prospect by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report and it makes a lot of sense.
There may not be two teams in baseball that match up better to make a trade than the Orioles and Pirates. Baltimore is overflowing with hitting talent and needs help on the mound. Pittsburgh has turned into a pitching factory, but their lineup lacks production.
Swapping some of the plethora of talent each franchise has in their strengths would make a lot of sense. Top prospects being traded for each other is rare, but in this instance, it would greatly benefit both teams.
In 73 innings between Double and Triple-A, he had a 2.84 ERA and 77 strikeouts. His 5 appearances at Triple-A were incredible as he had a 0.93 ERA across 19.1 innings.
Ashcraft is currently the No. 85 ranked prospect in baseball, and No. 4 in their organization. Acquiring a player of that caliber would not be cheap, as the Pirates would expect a bat with at least as much upside to be included.
Enrique Bradfield Jr., a left-handed outfielder could pique the interest of Pittsburgh. Heston Kjerstad and Samuel Basallo could as well, as the outfield, first base and catcher have been black holes in recent seasons in the Pirates’ lineup.