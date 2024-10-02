Baltimore Orioles Ace Does Something Team Hasn’t Seen in Nearly 30 Years
The Baltimore Orioles' offensive struggles that plagued them down the stretch of the 2024 regular season continued in Game 1 of their Wild Card Round matchup against the Kansas City Royals.
The Orioles’ offense was non-existent. Cole Ragans tossed six shutout innings, striking out eight and surrendering only four hits.
Sam Long, Kris Bubic and Lucas Erceg followed him out of the bullpen and were just as dominant. They allowed only three base runners on one hit and two walks in their three innings of work to help the Royals secure a 1-0 road win and take a lead in the three-game series.
All of the blame for this loss will fall exclusively on the shoulders of the offense because they received the kind of performance you hope from an ace.
Corbin Burnes, who had some bouts of effectiveness during the regular season, was dealing on Tuesday afternoon. The former Cy Young Award winner looked like his dominant self, as he did everything in his power to put his team in position to win the game.
He pitched eight innings, giving up only five hits and one walk with three strikeouts. The only run that was scored against him came in the sixth inning when Kansas City star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. had an RBI single.
It was an incredibly efficient outing by Burnes, who threw only 84 pitches. He pitched to Maikel Garcia in the top of the ninth, but when he singled, Brandon Hyde removed his ace from the game.
Despite the result not being what he or the team wanted, it was a memorable performance by the free agent to be. As shared by Sarah Longs of MLB.com on X, he is the first starting pitcher since Stephen Strasburg with the Washington Nationals in 2019 to throw a pitch in the ninth inning of a game; he did it in Game 6 of the World Series.
Burns is also the first Baltimore starter since Mike Mussina 27 years ago to go at least eight innings in a postseason game.
It was certainly unfortunate to see such a great outing go for naught. The team certainly hopes that isn’t the last start he makes donning their jersey, as he is set to make himself a lot of money this offseason in free agency.