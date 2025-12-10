Orioles talking to Marlins about trade for elite starter

With the Baltimore Orioles expected to be in the market for starting pitching help this offseason, they're reportedly in the mix for this hard-throwing righty.

Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported late Tuesday evening that trade talks for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera are "heating up," with the Orioles in the mix to potentially trade for the right-hander. With Cabrera under team control for three more years, Miami's asking price is rumored to be high, and the expectation is that he won't be dealt.

Trade talks for Marlins’ Edward Cabrera heating up, with Orioles in the mix. Story with @WillSammon. https://t.co/ywXEdiR59I — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 10, 2025

Baltimore is in desperate need to improve its pitching staff after it was decimated by injuries last year, which was one of the main catalysts in why the ballclub missed the postseason. Cabrera's name, along with fellow Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara, has been floated in trade talks since the start of the offseason.

Cabrera has spent his entire five-year major league career with the Marlins, signing as an international free agent in 2015. The 27-year-old is also coming off his best season yet at the big league level; in a career-high 26 starts, Cabrera posted an 8-7 record with a 3.53 ERA, 150 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.23 across 137.2 innings pitched.

The Orioles being in the mix in a potential deal for Cabrera should not come as much of a surprise, as the two teams were trade partners fairly recently. Before the 2024 trade deadline, Baltimore traded for left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers while sending infielder Connor Norby and future All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers to Miami.

While Rogers' Orioles tenure didn't get off to a great start with an 0-3 record and 7.11 ERA in his first four starts with the team, the lefty has since bounced back with a tremendous 2025 campaign. In 18 starts, Rogers wound up going 9-3 with a sparkling 1.81 ERA, 103 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.90 in 109.2 innings of work.

The Orioles are now looking to add a frontline ace to their staff to go along with Rogers, especially since Rogers and fellow starters Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, and Cade Povich all missed substantial time last year due to injury. Bradish and Wells in particular are coming off major elbow injuries, and their workloads heading into 2026 are a significant question.

While the asking price, let alone the availability of Edward Cabrera, may be in flux to this point, he is certainly a name to be on the lookout for this winter for the Orioles.

