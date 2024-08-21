Baltimore Orioles Add Another Defensive Infielder off Waivers from Marlins
Coming into the season, there were many out there who doubted the Baltimore Orioles could replicate what they accomplished just a year ago when they won 101 games to lead the American League.
Earning a bye to the ALDS round of the playoffs for their effort, they were promptly swept by the eventual champion Texas Rangers. Still, that was a great showing from a young group that looks to remain at the top of Major League Baseball standings for a long time.
Early on in this campaign, the Orioles were quieting many of their doubters when they were dominating opposing pitching staffs and were shutting down lineups on the strength of their own pitching staff.
But as the season has wore on, some issues have popped up for Baltimore.
Mainly a result of the multiple starting pitching injuries they have dealt with, the Orioles are in a fight for AL East supremacy with the revamped New York Yankees. Because of that, they can't afford to lose games like the two against the New York Mets that came on walk-off homers.
So, as the front office continues to try and improve this group, they decided to add another infielder to the mix.
According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, Baltimore claimed Emmanuel Rivera off waivers from the Miami Marlins and designated Terrin Vavra for assignment.
Rivera's strength is on the defensive end with him only producing a .239/.302/.354 slash line in his 4-year career across 313 games. He's accounted for 11 Defensive Runs Saved and 5 Outs Above Average at third base.
McDonald poses this is a move to put the normally surehanded defender Ramon Urias back into a utilityman role after he has surprisingly struggled playing at third this year.
This addition also suggests that star prospect Coby Mayo is likely going to remain down in the minors for the foreseeable future after he had some issues at the plate and in the field.