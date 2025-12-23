Baltimore Orioles urged to add a frontline starting pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles' offseason has consisted of adding Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Kittredge and Shane Baz.

Although these additions have greatly enhanced their roster, the Orioles shouldn't be finished bringing in pitching, specifically a frontline starter.

Ryan Ripken of the Ryan Ripken Show recently urged the Orioles to target one frontline starter in particular and that's left-hander Ranger Suarez.

"You know who's out there in free agency that's ready to be signed? Ranger Suarez," Ripken said.

The Orioles need to add another dependable front line starting pitcher.



Ripken believes that Michael King's three-year, $75 million deal with the San Diego Padres ultimately reset the starting pitching market after Dylan Cease signed a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the offseason.

According to Ripken, Baltimore is in need of another dependable starter and the name that fits the Orioles' rotation the most is Suarez.

As it currently stands, Baltimore's rotation features Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Baz, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells and Cade Povich. Suarez would be a perfect complement at the top of the unit alongside Rogers and Bradish.

Suarez, 30, had another strong year with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025, where he went 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 151 strikeouts and an impressive 4.7 bWAR in 26 starts (157.1 innings).

In his eight year career, the left-hander has a 53-37 record and 3.38 ERA in 762 innings, which have all come with the Phillies.

So far in the rotation, the Orioles traded Grayson Rodriguez away to the Los Angeles Angels for Ward earlier in the winter. They also acquired Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays for prospects and a draft pick last week.

Suarez would be an excellent acquisition for the Orioles in what has been a strong offseason thus far.

Another possible rotation option

Sep 14, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Beyond Suarez, who the Orioles have been heavily linked to this offseason, left-hander Framber Valdez is another name that would fit Baltimore's starting rotation.

Valdez is coming off a season with the Houston Astros in which he posted a 13-11 record, 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 187 strikeouts and a 3.8 bWAR in 31 starts (192 innings).

Valdez, 32, has been one of the most consistent starters in all of baseball dating back to the 2021 season.

Given his age, the Orioles and other teams might be hesitant to dish out a long-term contract to Valdez. However, the southpaw's track record speaks for itself with his 3.36 career ERA.

