Insider reveals 2 Orioles players who could be traded

There has been a lot of speculation that Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle could be traded over the past few months.

Much of this speculation was owed to the fact that both Mountcastle and many of his teammates had underwhelming 2025 seasons. While he missed nearly half of the season with a hamstring strain, Mountcastle's .691 OPS shows that he wasn't his usual self at the plate when he was healthy, given that he has a career .752 OPS.

Not to mention that Mountcastle is a free agent after the 2026 season, which makes him more appealing to trade than other Orioles standouts. Speculation reached a point where Mountcastle addressed it himself on September 25, saying, "You never know what's going to happen. Would love to come back. If it is my last game, I had a lot of fun here. If not, I'm super excited. I love all these guys, they're my family," per an X post from Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

The Orioles' first base position was already crowded, considering that Mountcastle and Coby Mayo were there in the 2025 season. Not to mention that Samuel Basallo and Adley Rutschman were likely to see some reps there when they weren't catching. And this position has become even more crowded this offseason, given that the Orioles signed Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal.

Insider Asserts These Two Orioles Players Could Be on the Move

In a December 24 article, MASN's Orioles insider Roch Kubatko was asked by a fan whether he thinks Mountcastle and Coby Mayo will be back on the team in 2026 and sent an interesting response.

"I keep thinking that at least one of them is gone, but there is a way to carry Alonso, Mayo and Mountcastle," Kubatko wrote. "It may cost the team a utility infielder, but it could work. And you can forget about that third catcher you’ve been asking Santa to put under the tree."

The fact that Mayo (who hit .217 with a .687 OPS and 11 home runs in 85 games last season) could also be traded isn't surprising, if only because he also plays first base. But it still seems more likely that Mountcastle is dealt and that Mayo remains with the team as Alonso's backup.

It will be interesting to see which direction Mike Elias and the rest of Baltimore's front office take when it comes to their first base depth chart.

