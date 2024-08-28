Baltimore Orioles Add Intriguing Reliever With Major League Experience
The Baltimore Orioles have added to their bullpen by signing veteran right handed reliever Nick Anderson to a deal, according to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North.
It is unknown whether it is a Major League contract or not as of Tuesday night.
Anderson recently opted out of a minor league deal he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in July. Prior to that, he was released by the Kansas City Royals just a few days earlier.
Anderson made a name for himself with the Tampa Bay Rays, most notably during the shortened 2020 season. That year, the right-hander allowed just one run in 16.1 regular season innings, while also posting a 14.3 K/9.
He then pitched in only six games in 2021 before missing all of 2022.
The reliever made his come back in 2023 for the Atlanta Braves, where he had a solid season, posting a 3.06 ERA in 35 games in his first year back.
With the Royals, it was a bit of a different story.
In 37 games before his release, his ERA was up nearly a full run and his strikeouts per nine went down from 9.1 to 7.3.
The 34-year-old then caught on with the Dodgers on a minor league deal. He wasn't there long, however. He pitched just three games for their Triple-A affiliate, but looked back to form in his 4.1 innings of work.
Anderson allowed just one earned run while striking out five in his limited appearances. He was sitting 95-96 mph while also hitting 97, around where he was in 2020.
When he is right, Anderson uses his curveball heavily at 45.5 percent of the time. He will also throw both a sinker and four seamer around 25 percent of the time.
It has been a while since he was at his peak form, but the Orioles could use the bullpen depth. In just the past few days, Baltimore has released Nick Avila and designated Nick Vespi for assignment.
The Orioles are still patching the bullpen together with both Felix Bautista and Danny Coulombe on the injured list, but Seranthony Dominguez has been great since his aquisition.
If Anderson is back to form and throwing hard, he could be a real asset in their bullpen.
He likely wouldn't see any high-leverage situations, but depth is always needed.