Baltimore Orioles Continue Shaking Up Pitching Staff with Two More Roster Moves
The Baltimore Orioles have been very busy the last few days when it comes to roster moves with their pitching staff. They shockingly optioned Trevor Rogers, one of their big trade deadline acquisitions, to the minor leagues.
Along with the Rogers demotion, the Orioles also designated left-handed pitcher Bruce Zimmermann. After clearing waivers, he was outrighted to Triple-A.
On Sunday, Baltimore continued shaking up the pitching depth on their 40-man roster. Left-hander Nick Vespi was designated for assignment so that the team could open a spot on the roster.
Vespi has spent the last three seasons constantly shuttling back and forth between Baltimore and Norfolk, where the Triple-A team is. This was the fifth time that he would have been optioned, which is why he is subject to waivers.
On the season, Vespi has made 11 appearances, tossing 12.1 innings with a 2.92 ERA. It would not be shocking if he doesn’t make it to Norfolk this time because another franchise takes a shot on him on waivers.
Taking Vespi’s spot on the 40-man roster for the Orioles is Brooks Kriske. Kriske was claimed off waivers by the team from the Cincinnati Reds. He actually had a stint with Baltimore back in 2021 when he made four appearances, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing five earned runs.
Kriske didn’t see any big league action this season outside of a quick appearance on the Reds’ roster in June, but he didn’t get into a game. What makes him such an intriguing waiver pickup is how many strikeouts he was racking up in the minor leagues.
As shared by Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors, wildly effective has been the way to describe Kriske throughout his career. “He had a 3.10 ERA and eye-opening 36.7% strikeout rate in 49 1/3 innings at Triple-A Louisville, albeit with the red flags of an inflated 14.8% walk rate and a very favorable .205 BABIP,” Polishuk wrote.
For his major league career, Kriske has appeared in 20 games, pitching 21.2 innings. He has recorded an unsightly 11.22 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 17 walks.