Baltimore Orioles All-Star Slugger Could Have NL East Free Agency Fit
The Baltimore Orioles have entered the offseason with a lot of reasons to be concerned, as two of their top players are currently free agents.
There likely isn’t a team that has more to lose than the Orioles this winter. With both Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes as free agents, there is a scenario in which Baltimore loses their ace and the top home run hitter.
Baltimore hasn’t been big spenders in recent years, and both of their stars could be set for big pay days. While Burnes is the top pitcher available on the market, Santander is also a very appealing target in free agency.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report updated his free-agent rankings and potential fits for some of the top free agents. For the Orioles free-agent slugger, he had the New York Mets as a potential fit in free agency.
“Santander is tied to draft-pick compensation after rejecting a qualifying offer from the Baltimore Orioles, but that isn't likely to kill his earning power. Projections for him tend to fall in the $20 million per year range,” he wrote.
While the Mets are likely going to wait until Juan Soto, free agency's top target, decides before making any major moves, a player like Santander could be seen as a solid plan B.
Currently, the Mets also have their eye on their own free agent, Pete Alonso, as he and Santander are arguably the best two power hitters available.
Last season, Santander hit 44 home runs and drove in 102 runs. It was an amazing season for the switch-hitting slugger, but there could be some concern that he will never reach those type of numbers again. Both were career highs.
However, if Santander is able to continue to be a consistent 30-home run hitter that drives in 90 RBIs, he would be well worth the projected $20 million he could be receiving this offseason. For the Mets, money isn’t really an issue, as they are focused on making this team a contender for years to come.
The addition of Santander would be a big boost to the lineup, especially if they brought back Alonso. Adding a player like the switch hitter would give New York more flexibility in the lineup and even more power.
As the Mets try to keep up in an arms race of talent with the Los Angeles Dodgers, adding Soto is obviously their top priority. However, with seemingly unlimited funds, Santander would be an excellent backup plan.