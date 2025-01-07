Baltimore Orioles All-Star Slugger ‘Not Close’ to Making Free Agent Decision
The Baltimore Orioles have already lost one key contributor from their 2024 team, as ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes signed a massive six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency.
It certainly sounds like All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander is going to follow the same path.
Recently, the Orioles were left off the list of teams who were showing interest in him. It was reported the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers were the teams in pursuit of the switch-hitter.
It makes some sense that the only team he has played for in the Majors would not be pursuing him since they signed Tyler O’Neill early in the offseason to a three-year, $49.5 million deal, indicating he was set to earn an everyday role.
However, an official decision on where he will be signing isn’t expected to come any time soon.
According to MLB insider Robert Murray on "The Baseball Insiders" podcast, he believes “no deal is close” for Santander despite his market coming into focus.
A reason for that could be the presence of other sluggers still on the market teams are still keeping tabs on.
Right now, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso are the most established sluggers remaining.
Something might have to occur with either of them before things get going with Santander.
Also, the Orioles slugger isn’t viewed as the No. 1 option for some of the teams showing interest in him. For example, the Tigers reportedly are "all in" on Bregman, viewing the outfielder as a contingency plan.
To this point, the only reported offer has come from the Blue Jays on New Year’s Day. But, there has been no mention of a deal since that point, as it could be a little while until there is movement.
Coming into the winter, many projections had Santander landing a contract that paid approximately $20 million annually with a chance to push the overall value of the deal to nine-figures.
That could certainly still happen as his market is rather robust for this point of the offseason. But, there has been a lot of money spent already in free agency, which could prompt him to take a short-term deal or one with opt-outs so that he can try again next year when more clubs have cash to spend.
It would be an unfortunate turn of events for him since he is coming off an incredibly productive season in Baltimore.
Santander hit 44 home runs and knocked in 102 RBI, both of which were career-highs.
He was expecting to cash in, but the corner outfield market has not been as fruitful as many thought it would be.