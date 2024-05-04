Baltimore Orioles Announce Three New Members of Hall of Fame
Three former Baltimore Orioles are going to be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame later this season, the team announced on Friday.
Former outfielder Nick Markakis, former player and coach Terry Crowley, and late scout Dick Bowie will bring the ranks of the Orioles Hall of Fame to 85 when they’re inducted on Aug. 24 before their game with the Houston Astros.
Markakis, now 40, played 15 Major League seasons with Baltimore (2006-14) and the Atlanta Braves (2015-20). He was a lifetime .288 hitter with 189 home runs and 1,046 RBI who made one All-Star Game in 2018 with the Braves.
The Orioles selected him No. 7 overall in 2003 out of Young Harris College in Georgia. The Woodstock, Ga., native reached the Majors in 2006 and in nine seasons with Baltimore he ranked in the Top 10 in Orioles all-time categories including doubles (sixth, 316), hits (seventh, 1,547), runs (ninth, 749) and RBIs (10th, 658). He won two Gold Gloves as an outfielder.
Crowley, 77, spent four different stints with Baltimore — two as a player and two as a coach — and was a part of the O’s World Series champions in 1970.
As a player, the Staten Island, N.Y., native was an 11th-round pick by the Orioles in 1966. He joined the franchise in 1969 and played with them through 1973, and then returned from 1976-82.
With Baltimore he batted .253 with 40 home runs and 194 RBI. He also the club’s first designated hitter.
He also played for the Cincinnati Reds, the Montreal Expos, and Atlanta, finishing his career as a .250 hitter. He also won a World Series ring with the Reds in 1975.
After he retired he joined the Orioles as a hitting coach from 1985-88 and from 1999-2011. He also did a stretch with the Minnesota Twins from 1991-98, getting a third World Series ring in 1991.
Bowie will join the Hall of Fame as the winner of the Herb Armstrong Award, which is given to non-uniformed team personnel. He worked for the team from 1958-81. He passed away in 1981 and is best known for discovering another Orioles Hall of Famer, Al Bumbry.