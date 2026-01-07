Baltimore Orioles claim former top prospect off waivers

The Baltimore Orioles have added a former highly ranked prospect to their position-player depth.

On Wednesday afternoon, independent journalist Francys Romero first reported that the Orioles claimed infielder/outfielder Marco Luciano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. In a corresponding move, outfielder Jhonkensy Noel was designated for assignment.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/xtk15rbQ0e — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 7, 2026

Luciano, 24, had been designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Dec. 19 — just two weeks after he was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He was once considered one of the top prospects in baseball, landing in MLB Pipeline’s top 40 every year from 2020 to 2024. In 2022, he ranked No. 13 overall, 51 spots higher than Gunnar Henderson.

Scouts raved about Luciano’s bat speed and right-handed pop, but it has not yet translated to success at the upper levels. Through 226 career Triple-A games, he has hit .227/.351/.401 (.752 OPS) with a 29.6% strikeout rate in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He appeared in 41 major league games with the Giants between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, hitting a combined .217/.286/.304 (.590 OPS) with a 35.7% strikeout rate.

How about Marco Luciano's 8th-inning double last night? 👀 pic.twitter.com/9klSMhcLqn — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 26, 2023

Initially viewed as the heir apparent to Brandon Crawford, Luciano’s defensive struggles at shortstop prompted the Giants to give him a brief look at second base in 2024 before moving him to left field last year. He spent the entire 2025 campaign at Triple-A Sacramento, where he hit .214/.345/.413 (.749 OPS) with 23 home runs and 66 RBIs in 125 games.

Since Luciano is out of minor league options, the Orioles cannot send him to Triple-A without first passing him through waivers. Baltimore does not have many true utility candidates aside from Jackson, so Luciano’s versatility could help him push for a bench spot in spring training.

Noel, 24, was previously claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. The right-handed power bat, nicknamed Big Christmas, memorably belted a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the 2024 ALCS. He posted a .774 OPS over 67 regular-season games that year but was unable to replicate that success in 2025, slashing .162/.183/.297 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 69 games.

The Orioles are one of the most active clubs on the waiver wire, often claiming players and later re-exposing them to waivers. The goal is to keep those players in the organization without occupying a 40-man roster spot, allowing the club to retain depth and add them back if a need arises.

Including Luciano, the Orioles currently have nine outfielders on their 40-man roster: Colton Cowser, Taylor Ward, Dylan Beavers, Tyler O’Neill, Jeremiah Jackson, Leody Taveras, Heston Kjerstad and Reed Trimble. In the event Noel clears waivers, he would remain in the organization as non-roster depth.

